After taking just a point from two successive home games, AFC Sudbury know they can ill afford any more slip-ups as they prepare to face a trio of promotion rivals across eight days.

They travel to fourth-placed Dereham Town on Saturday (3pm) looking to bounce straight back from Tuesday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Canvey Island.

It is quickly followed by the re-arranged visit of fifth-placed outfit Brentwood Town next Tuesday (7.45pm) before current third-placed Stowmarket Town –who beat them 3-0 in December – rock up a week on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury's players come together before their game with Canvey Island on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

The weekend’s match had seen AFC draw 1-1 at home to basement side Romford, with Ross Wall providing the Yellows’ equaliser 10 minutes into the second half. It was quickly followed though by Sakariya Hassan being shown a red card after throwing the ball against the visiting goalkeeper.

The latest pair of results sees AFC travel to Norfolk with just one win from their last seven matches (four defeats) but in seventh place and three points from the top five, having played a game more than Brentwood. They do hold a game in hand on Dereham and Stowmarket though.

And joint manager Angelo Harrop believes they are capable of quickly putting their bad run of form behind them.

Football League-experienced Dion-Curtis Henry is set to continue in goal for AFC Sudbury for at least the next few games Picture: Mecha Morton

“You look at the Romford game and we had so many chances to get the three points,” he said.

“We’ve dropped points in games you’d fancy us to get the three points.

“The next few games are going to be tough but just like tonight, we came into the game and honestly, I fancied us to get the three points. And that is a really positive thing to be thinking like that because I think myself and Rick (Andrews) are very honest.

“But tonight was just one of those games where they were far better.

Luke Wilson made his full debut for AFC Sudbury against Canvey Island having recently signed from Tilbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“It doesn’t get any easier with Dereham as they are a very good side but they’ve had a little dip in form as well.”

He added: “We’ve still got half a season left, we’re right amongst it, we’ve still got games in hand in seventh and we’ve been on a weaker run of form.

AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop admitted they were outclassed against Canvey Island Picture: Mecha Morton

“If we go and win three or four games on the bounce, who knows what can happen?”

Saturday’s game saw Ipswich-born former Peterborough United, Crystal Palace and, earlier this season, Crawley Town, goalkeeper Dion-Curtis Henry make his debut.

The 24-year-old, who had trained with the club in pre-season and has also played a game for Long Melford and Ipswich Wanderers this term, was drafted in to help cover injuries to Alfie Stronge (finger) and Josh Blunkell (quad), with James Askew on loan at Saffron Walden Town.

Harrop confirmed Henry is set to continue for the next few games before assessing his options.

Luke Wilson, an experienced defender most recently with divisional rivals Tilbury, arrived to come off the bench on Saturday before making his full debut Tuesday.

“I think the last two games he’s done well,” said Harrop.

“He’s very, very competitive and what he brings us is a bit of leadership and when you’ve got a lot of young players you need to have experience.”

Attackers' departures confirmed

He also confirmed strikers George Purcell, who has returned to Barking after just three appearances since signing in December, and hotshot academy graduate Shane Temple have both left the club after finding themselves out of the team.

George Purcell has ended a brief spell with AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech

"George has gone back to Barking," said Harrop.

"Obviously we've gone with Ross Wall and (Jake) Clowsley.

"George is a fantastic player and him being on the bench for us isn't probably a good thing for him, especially with him being an older experienced player, he obviously wants to finish his career playing every week which is understandable."

Temple burst on the scene at Sudbury scoring four goals on his FA Cup debut as a 17-year-old against Harborough Town in September 2020.

Shane Temple played for AFC Sudbury against Colchester United in their televised FA Cup first round tie in November but has now been released Picture: Mecha Morton

He was offered a professional contract at Doncaster Rovers almost a year ago following a trial before then boss Darren Moore suddenly left to take over at Sheffield Wednesday, which subsequently saw it withdrawn.

The Wickford-based player also had trials at Galsgow Rangers, Sunderland, Oldham Athletic and Southend United in 2021, leading AFC Sudbury Academy coach Craig Power to say it was time a professional club took a punt on him.

No deal materialised though, despite embarking on further trials, but he also struggled to hold down a place in the Sudbury side this season under the new management team.

"Shane Temple had a few injuries and stuff and we've actually de-reigstered him now," confirmed Harrop.

"There was talks of him going to Romford but we wish him all the best."

Asked what was behind the decision, he said: "He is a young player playing for a fantastic football club and there is going to be competition for places.

"We want our strikers to score goals and we want to win games and ultimately he played his games, he obviously did well in the FA Cup in the Dartford game but you need that week in, week out.

"When you're working with 18 or 19 year olds they're not always going to start for a football club like this."

Temple scored one goal from 12 appearances this term, coming in the 3-1 giant-killing of National League South high-fliers Dartford in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round in October.