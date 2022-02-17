Angelo Harrop has called on his AFC Sudbury players to show they have learnt the lessons from recent Suffolk derbies when they travel to Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Just two points splits Felixstowe in seventh and 10th-placed Sudbury, with both knowing that a victory under the lights could well ignite a late charge towards the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs.

And from a Sudbury perspective, they will be looking for a much improved showing from last month’s home defeats at the hands of Bury Town (4-1) and Stowmarket Town (3-1).

AFC Sudbury joint manager is eyeing up three points in their Suffolk derby on Friday evening Angelo Harrop Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s going to be a massive game and a real exciting one to be part of,” said joint boss Harrop.

“One thing Rick (Andrews, fellow manager) and I can assure people is that we’ll be letting the team know that we need to be at it.

“It’s similar to the Bury game, I thought Bury were fantastic in the first half against us.

AFC Sudbury captain Joe Grimwood looks to get his team on the front foot against Mildenhall Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“They were very athletic, really at it and turned it into a bit like an FA Cup tie.

“We’ll make sure that we’re prepared for it to be like that on Friday, because we didn’t show it against Bury and we also struggled against Stowmarket.”

Both sides go into the contest at the Goldstar Ground having shown mixed form of late.

Felixstowe have collected seven points from the last 12 on offer while during that same time-frame the Yellows have collected five.

Mildenhall Town defender Rob Ruddy blocks a shot from AFC Sudbury forward Jake Clowsley. Picture: Ben Pooley

Lacklustre display in county cup

Harrop conceded his AFC Sudbury side lacked the necessary ‘intensity’ and ‘tempo’ during Tuesday evening’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup 1-0 defeat at home against lower-league Mildenhall Town.

The hosting Yellows enjoyed more than their fair share of possession throughout the second round tie at The Mel Group Stadium, but it was rare that they truly stretched Josh Pope in the Mildenhall goal.

AFC Sudbury midfielder Sakariya Hassan is put under pressure in the Suffolk FA Premier Cup tie against Mildenhall Town. Picture: Ben Pooley

As for the visitors, the lively Ben Nolan proved to their match winner with his 14th-minute goal, which served to extend Sudbury’s recent poor run in the county cup.

“The intensity needed to be far greater,” concluded Harrop after the final whistle.

“From Saturday’s performance (0-0 draw versus Grays Athletic) to tonight, there was a really big difference.

“When you make changes sometimes you’ve got to understand that it will happen, but we still needed to have far more purpose going forward and probably be a little bit more direct at times.

“The tempo was a big problem. It’s alright attacking, but you’ve got to do it with speed and at times it looked a bit like a pre-season game.”

The defeat came on the back of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Grays Athletic – Sudbury’s third straight clean sheet in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, having shipped 11 goals in the trio of previous outings.

“You look at our results, even at the start of the season, we’re not a side that will go and score four and five every week,” added Harrop.

“We’re a team that don’t concede and we score one or two – that’s what you can build your team on and that’s what we’ve got this season.

“People that come to watch our games probably think we need some more firepower and that’s obvious to see, but like we’ve said before, Rome wasn’t built in a day and it’s going to take time.

“The cup is important to us, but we don’t need to be too disappointed because we’ve given some young lads an opportunity tonight and that’s important because we’ve got an amazing academy.”