AFC Sudbury joint boss Rick Andrews firmly believes there is no cause for concern after Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at his former club Stowmarket Town consigned them to back-to-back defeats.

The Yellows, who were beaten 2-1 at fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side Aveley on Saturday, have now won just once in their last five games, with three of their last four ending in defeats.

A hat-trick inside 21 minutes, bridging both halves, from striker Luke Brown, taking advantage of some flimsy defending, consigned them to their first successive league losses this term.

AFC Sudbury's joint managers Angelo Harrop (left) and Rick Andrews (right) Picture: Mecha Morton

It saw them drop to the last play-off spot in fifth ahead of Saturday’s home game with seventh-placed Brentwood Town (3pm), while Stow rose to the top of the standings.

But Andrews feels it does not show the wheels are coming off following a flying start to their tenure.

“In the first half I thought we played well, really well,” he said.

Luke Brown celebrates one of his three goals for Stowmarket Town against AFC Sudbury on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

“We had a good second half at the weekend which we said we wanted to take into this one.

“I thought we used the ball well with a lot of possession but we didn’t really trouble them and they didn’t really trouble us.

“I think they’ve then had two attempts and scored two goals.

“The second goal was a bit of a killer, just before half-time.

Joe Grimwood looks to get the ball clear under the attentions of Stowmarket Town's Josh Mayhew Picture: Mecha Morton

“In the second half we huffed and then the third goal went in and the game was dead.

“The only thing from our point of view is we opened ourselves up to the counter as we wanted to keep going for it.

“They are a strong side and are now not top of the league for no good reason.”

Roman Michael-Percil (left) is a recent addition at AFC Sudbury Pictured: Mecha Morton

But he went on to reveal he is confident his side can be in the promotion shake-up come the end of the season.

“We are just going to stay in the mix and I genuinely think we can make the play-offs, I really do,” he said.

“We said to the boys that regardless of the result tonight it doesn’t mean Stow are going to win the league and it doesn’t mean we were going to win the league had we won.

“It’s a long season to go and you just need a huge amount of luck with weather, decisions not going against you and you just don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Saturday’s goalscorer Jake Clowsley came into the starting line-up at the expense of George Purcell with the experienced striker said to be carrying a slight injury.

With Cruise Nyadzayo serving the last game of his red card suspension, former Spurs professional Roman Michael-Percil followed up his debut with a second start in four days.

Joint boss Andrews, who is hoping to see his fifth-placed side bounce back at home to seventh-placed Brentwood Town on Saturday (3pm), said: “We needed to get some people in and Laste (Dombaxe, former Spurs team-mate) mentioned him and we thought we would have a look.

“But none of these players are on contract and if it means it helps us out for a few weeks and it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.”

