Rick Andrews has set his new-look AFC Sudbury side a minimum target of finishing in the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at relegated East Thurrock United (3pm).

In his first season at the helm, alongside now departed joint manager Angelo Harrop (Braintree Town), he saw a strong start fizzle out to end a place (7th) and nine points short of extending their season.

But the eight experienced players that have since arrived at the Yellows are packed with proven promotion winners, and blended with their existing talent, Andrews believes they can certainly make up the difference.

AFC Sudbury's new captain will be Reece Harris who the manager has been highly impressed with during pre-season Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

“I am not going to hide from it, we have put a good squad together,” he said of a cohort that includes Hereford, Rotherham and Shrewsbury Town promotion-winning wideman Lionel Ainsworth, 34, following his 16-goal campaign at divisional rivals Heybridge Swifts.

“We want to improve on our finish last season which means the play-offs as a minimum.

“The club are ambitious as are the players and myself and Brooksy (Dale Brooks, assistant manager) and we want to hit the ground running and be challenging. We want to be up at the top of the table.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews (centre) flanked by assistant Dale Brooks (left) and goalkeeper coach Danny Potts during pre-season Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

“What I would say is I think the league is going to be as competitive as its ever been.

“Lowestoft have come down and seem to have made some great signings, then you looks at the likes of Brentwood, Stowmarket, Hashtag, Grays and Heybridge Swift who all looked to have strengthened. I wouldn’t discount Maldon & Tiptree either after a tough year.

“You’ve then got Gorleston coming up alongside Wroxham and both will be competitive in this league, and there is the new team (New Salamis) we do not know much about.

“I think it is going to be really, really competitive and its just going to be about trying to get some consistency early on and no matter what game we are playing, trying to take something from it.

Harrison Chatting won promotion out of AFC Sudbury's division with Canvey Island last season Picture: Richard Marsham

“I am looking forward to it.”

Last season saw two homegrown youngsters carrying the captain’s armband with Joe Grimwood taking over from Lewis O’Malley at the turn of the year.

But despite the experienced leaders who have been signed, it will be long-serving wide player Reece Harris who will lead the team out this term.

“I think the group we had last year was an extremely young group,” said Andrews.

“Joe leads by example with the way he plays on the pitch but I do not think the vocal side comes naturally to him. He is still very young and we have added a lot of experience to the squad.

Former professional Lionel Ainsworth in action for AFC Sudbury in pre-season Picture: Richard Marsham

“I just feel we needed an older head leading us.

“This allows Joe to concentrate on what he does best and hopefully he can help us to another 20 clean sheets.”

Of his new appointment, he said: “Reece has won the league and played higher.

Full-back or wing-back Ollie Brown has left Stowmarket Town to join AFC Sudbury's push for promotion Picture: Richard Marsham

“His performances in pre-season have been of the highest calibre.”

Their run of home friendlies concluded in style with a 7-1 demolition of equivalent-level Cambridge City last Friday. Teenager Josh Stokes scored four times while new striker Nnamdi Nwachuku hit a hat-trick.

Nnamdi Nwachuku hit a hat-trick in AFC Sudbury's final pre-season friendly. He became the club's first signing of the close-season, following scoring 23 goals with Marlow in 2021/22 Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

It was the second consecutive match they had scored seven goals in, following on from the 7-2 scoreline against Waltham Abbey whilst there was also 8-0 (Whitton United) and 9-2 (Long Melford) wins previously.

Despite it being six wins from seven in pre-season, only losing 2-1 to higher-league Leiston, Andrews is not getting carried away.

“We have had a very competitive pre-season and greatly improved as every game has gone on,” he said.

“I felt we have been creating chances and scoring goals but at the end of the day pre-season counts for nothing.

“For us it is more about how we are playing and the boys have been spot on with taking on the information Brooksy and myself have provided.”

The manager reported he has a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday’s opener at East Thurrock, where he is expecting ‘a tough game’ and which is followed by the first home game of the campaign on Tuesday, against Witham Town (7.45pm).

TRANSFERS:

IN:

* Nnamdi Nwachuku (Marlow) ST, 27

* Joshua Pollard (Coggeshall Town) DC/MC, 23

* Harrison Chatting (Canvey Island) MF, 31

* Ollie Brown (Stowmarket Town) WBR,

* Josh Mayhew (Stowmarket Town) ST

* Lionel Ainsworth (Heybridge Swifts) 34

* Dave Cowley (Enfield) AMRLC, 34

* Ben Hunter (Leiston) CM

OUT (notables):

* Lewis O’Malley (Bury Town)

* Luke Hipkin (Stowmarket Town)

* George Keys (Gorleston)