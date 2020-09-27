AFC Sudbury have brought back a familiar face to cover the expected lengthy injury absence of star goalkeeper Paul Walker, with Luca Collins returning to the club.

The 20-year-old came through the AFC Sudbury Academy before leaving for divisional rivals Witham Town, having seen his senior appearances restricted to a handful of games due to former Northamapton Town stopper Walker's fine form.

He was the number one at Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Heybridge Swifts last season and played in their opening two matches before requesting to leave to return to Sudbury.

Luca Collins has re-signed for AFC Sudbury

The Swifts subsequently signed Jacob Marsden prior to this weekend with Collins on the bench.

But Sudbury manager Mark Morsley, who used 17-year-old academy keeper Josh Blunkell during yesterday's 2-1 Buildbase FA Trophy home defeat to Barking, has confirmed he will have Collins available for Tuesday's Suffolk league derby at Felixstowe & Walton United (7.45pm).

And he will have the opportunity to keep hold of the number one shirt.

FOOTBALL: Soham v Heybridge SwiftsSwifts keeper punches clear Picture by Mark Westley. (42430512)

"Although Luca has been away for two years, as the academy goalkeeper, he knows the group and how we play. That will be a lift for us," said Morsley.

"He will play Tuesday night. Credit to Heybridge they have waived the seven-day (approach), they are a good club and we would have done it for them.

"We knew Paul Walker was going to be out for a long while; Luca contacted me as he wanted to come to the football club. I have great respect for him doing that.

"We had other keepers lined up to come in but the decision I made was he was familiar with the group and the club. He wanted to come back and he wanted to leave a very strong Step 4 football club to come and play for us.

Paul Walker putting pen to paper on his new three-year contract at AFC Sudbury (34328255)

"At the end of the day if Paul's injury becomes extended we know we have got a very good goalkeeper as back-up. And actually, he could come in the building and be outstanding and keep the shirt."

Walker is facing an extended spell on the sidelines having suffered a fractured cheek bone and eye socket as well as experiencing blurred vision, following a collision at a corner during Tuesday's 4-0 Emirates FA Cup defeat at Stamford AFC.

A football coach for Haverhill-based Dellar Sports Coaching, which recently took on the AFC Sudbury community coaching contract, Walker is waiting to see if he requires surgery for the facial injuries he sustained.

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker in actionPicture: Mark Westley

First team coach Dave Cannon has set up a JustGiving crowd funding page to raise a target of £500 to help out financially with Walker's football-enforced time off work.

Having only been posted on social media last night, following the first team match which the goalkeeper attended to watch, it had already reached £635 (127%) by 10.25am this morning.

Cannon wrote on the page: "As you maybe aware, Paul suffered an horrendous facial injury on Tuesday night, during our FA Cup game.

"Paul has suffered a broken cheek bone and fractured eye socket, thankfully there appears to be no long lasting damage to the eye, but he is experiencing blurred vision and is awaiting an appointment with a specialist to see if an operation is required.

"Paul has a young family and is facing a potentially lengthy time off work. We are all facing uncertain times at the moment, but please if you can, help us yo help this talented young man."