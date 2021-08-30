AFC Sudbury managers Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews have made Woodbridge Town's highly-rated goalkeeper their 11th summer signing – and he is set to go straight into the squad for the visit of Coggeshall Town this afternoon (3pm).

Despite being just 22, the glovesman is not short of experience, having notched up close to 200 appearances for the Woodpeckers over a five-year period.

His time with the east Suffolk club saw him pick up player of the year awards as well as winning a Thurlow Nunn League First Division and Suffolk Senior Cup double in 2017/18. He was also part of the side that impressively finished as runners-up in the Premier Division the following season.

Former Woodbridge Town goalkeeper Alfie Stronge has sgined for AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury (50712659)

Sudbury had begun the season with Ipswich Town loanee Lewis Ridd between the posts, with former academy 'keeper James Askew as back-up after Luca Collins failed to impress following the managerial changes.

But Ridd, part of Ipswich Town's successful under-18s' team last season which made the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup, sustained knee ligament damage towards the end of the Yellows' opening game with Aveley.

Askew kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win at Brentwood Town but will now compete with Stronge for the number one jersey.

A statement released on Sudbury's website read: "AFC Sudbury first team would like to welcome into their ranks goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, who we have signed from Woodbridge Town.

"Alfie, a powerful commanding goalkeeper, who had played for Woodbridge for over five years will come straight into the squad for today's match against Coggeshall and will provide competition for James Askew who had been left as our only first team 'keeper following the injury on debut to Ipswich loanee Lewis Ridd.

"Alfie is our 11th signing of this new season and most likely will see an end to the incomings for the foreseeable future. .. in theory.

"We are delighted to welcome Alfie into the club and no doubt all who can make it to today's Coggeshall game will get to see the Stronge man."

It comes after Braintree Town promotion-winner Christian Frimpong became the club's 10th summer signing, as we exclusively revealed Thursday morning.

Log back on to this website this evening for a report from today's game with Coggeshall Town.

