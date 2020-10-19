After seeing his appearances restricted to substitute cameo roles at higher-league Brightlingsea Regent, attacking wideman Emmanuel Machaya has joined AFC Sudbury.

It is the second addition to Mark Morsley's playing squad in a matter of weeks, following the eye-catching addition of Colchester United defender Danny Collinge on loan .

Machaya left AFC's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Bury Town in the summer, having made 20 appearances in all competitions for Ben Chenery's side in the abandoned 2019/20 campaign, scoring seven goals.

Emmanuel Machaya, who has now signed for AFC Sudbury, pictured in action against them for Bury TownPicture: Neil Dady

He also made six appearances during the same season while on dual registration with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United, without scoring.

He had turned out for fellow Premier Division side Long Melford, who he had scored five goals in nine appearances for on dual registration from Bury in 2018/19, in pre-season before joining Kem Izzet's Isthmian League Premier Division side.

But at Brightlingsea Regent he had only got game time as a substitute, coming on three times in the R's eight games so far this term.

There is a new signing set for his debut at AFC Sudbury's MEL Group StadiumPicture: Mark Westley

A statement on AFC Sudbury's website read: "The club are pleased to announce the signing of pacey wide man Emmanuel Machaya from Brightlingsea Regent.

"Emmanuel can play on either flank and will give the side a cutting edge coming in off the flanks.

"He has previously played for Lowestoft and Bury Town and has a good goalscoring record.

"I'm sure @ThatguyEm11 is going to be an exciting watch and looking forward to seeing his progress with the Yellas."

Machaya is set to join in training tonight ahead of being in line for his debut at home to Brentwood Town on Saturday (3pm) – after Wednesday's derby with his former club, Bury Town, was postponed .

AFC Sudbury lie third from bottom in the current North Division standings, with just

