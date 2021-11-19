Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have boosted their AFC Sudbury frontline ahead of Saturday's home game with Tilbury with the addition of Ross Wall.

The striker joins the Yellows after departing their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Coggeshall Town where he had scored two goals in 13 appearances this term.

Wall joins the Suffolk club with experience of playing in a title-winning side in their division from his time at AFC Hornchurch, having been credited with five goals in 15 appearances in 2017/18.

AFC Sudbury have added to their ranks ahead of tomorrow's home game Picture: Mark Westley

He made a mid-season switch down to lower-league Coggeshall Town though and his 18 goals in 28 appearances for the Seedgrowers helped the Olly Murs-backed outfit top the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on their way to promotion.

The number 9 has been credited with 100 appearances for the club since, scoring 27 goals - including 15 in their first Step 4 campaign (from 47 appearances).

His arrival comes off the back of Romario Dunne's anterior cruciate ligament knee injury diagnosis and the departure of Dan Gilchrist.

Wall joins a Sudbury side who lie in third position in the table following winning seven of the 10 league games and drawing two since Andrews and Harrop took over in the summer.

Read more: Promotion not yet on Sudbury bosses' radar

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury