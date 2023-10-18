AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has made some alterations to his squad in the past week with one fresh face coming in as two players and one coach have departed.

Left-sided winger Malachi Napa joined on an initial one month loan from equivalent-level Billericay Town on Friday for an initial one month period.

The 24-year-old went straight into the starting line-up at high-flying Halesowen Town on Saturday for what proved to be a 4-1 defeat that left AFC in the bottom four relegation zone of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Malachi Napa, who has joined on loan from Billericay Town, during his AFC Sudbury debut at Halesowen Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Joe Neal had got the Yellows’ only goal to reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the 49th minute.

Napa’s announcement came as the club released news that recent addition Andre Edionhon and unannounced pre-season arrival Ola Bello had left along with strength and fitness coach Delmarque De Barros.

Portuguese wide player Edionhon Silvera, who had joined following a spell at higher-league Maidstone United, had marked his debut marked his debut at Stamford on September 9 with a goal in a 4-2 defeat. The former Huddersfield Town scholar made three starts, and two substitute appearances.

Andre Edionhon only made his AFC Sudbury debut at Stamford on September 9 but has now left the club Picture: Mark Williamson

Former Ipswich Town forward Bello made two starts and five substitute appearances under Abbott without netting on his second spell with the Yellows, having previously joined on a work experience loan.

Sudbury host 11th-placed AFC Telford United on Saturday (3pm) still looking for their first home win of the campaign after seven games in front so far.

FA Youth Cup

AFC Sudbury will be bidding for a place in the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup when Danny Laws and Craig Power’s side host Chelmsford City on Thursday (8pm).

Ola Bello has his shot charged down by Ipswich Town U18s keeper Henry Gray in the Suffolk Premier Cup Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

The young Yellows have cruised through four games so far to reach the final round of qualifying; a 17-0 win away at Framlingham Town, 5-0 away at Dereham Town, 8-1 away at Haverhill Borough and 6-1 at home to Fakenham Town.

Tomorrow’s opponents Chelmsford knocked Sudbury out of the FA Youth Cup two season ago.

In a real coup for Stanway as Jamie Shaw and Rick Andrews, have committed to join the ‘Rovers Revolution’



They will be joined by a familiar face, Jon Moody, who steps up after a very successful spell as the Under 23’s Head Coach



Read more online👇https://t.co/AqdvjgWvii (2/2) pic.twitter.com/AkHZJDQKgJ — Stanway Rovers FC (@StanwayRovers) October 16, 2023

Andrews takes on new job

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury’s recent promotion-winning manager Rick Andrews has taken up his first post since leaving the Yellows, following news of the club’s financial cutbacks being revealed to him in the wake of their play-off final victory in May.

The former Stowmarket Town boss has taken up the managerial reins at Step 5 Essex Senior League Premier Division outfit Stanway Rovers alongside his former player-coach at Sudbury, Jamie Shaw. Former Stanway U23s head coach Jon Moody also joins the new management set-up with them.

They take over a ‘Stanway Rovers Community First’ side, as the league table dubs them, third from bottom but having the same number of points (8) as the basement side, Cogfgeshall Town, after 13 matches.