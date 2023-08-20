AFC Sudbury Women’s conceded an injury time free-kick to fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City Women’s, in their first ever game in the FA Women’s National League.

After an enthralling encounter, in which Sudbury saw far better of the chances, the Canaries’ Freya Symonds laced a stunning free-kick from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom-left hand corner, to seal all three points.

The home side thought they had the fairy tale ending to their historic day when they were awarded a penalty in the 87th minute but substitute Evie Creaton – who equalised for the Yellows – skied her effort over the bar.

AFC Sudbury women v Norwich City in their first ever FA Women’s National League match Picture: Mecha Morton

The anticipation of the landmark match created a buzz around The MEL Group before kick-off, but the atmosphere was boosted as the clubhouse opened early to screen the Women’s World Cup Final to watch England face Spain in Sydney.

Families and friends of all ages filled the clubhouse to maximum capacity and, although the Lionesses were defeated in Australia, it was the perfect opening to a historic East Anglian derby that will be etched in Sudbury history.

Winger and academy graduate Holly Kennard will be in the Norwich defender’s nightmares as she dominated them with her blistering pace and great close control. She saw an early effort wide of the side netting.

Evie Creaton misses the chance to put Sudbury in front from the penalty spot Picture: Mecha Morton

A few other ‘nearly’ moments escaped the home side as striker Jess Allen skewed a volley wide when she was found unmarked in the penalty area by Kate Edwards.

Against the run of play, the away side took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a great volley by Kathryn Stanley.

Ceri Fly, centre-back by nature, found herself on the right wing and did brilliantly well to pick out Stanley, who arrowed her effort into the roof of the net.

The opening goal took the wind out of the Sudbury sails and the game petered out until half-time.

Holly Kennard drives at the Norwich defence Picture: Mecha Morton

The opening stages of the second half replicated the first. Liam and Stefan Mallet’s side, who have won back-to-back promotions – would build their attacks through neat one and two touch football, but they just couldn’t quite find the back of the net.

Nothing epitomised this more than when Kennard received a square-ball from Jeffery, only a few yards out from goal, and her effort was somehow clawed out by former Ipswich goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill in the Norwich net.

After 70 minutes of knocking on Norwich’s door, Sudbury finally broke through.

Rounding off a quick counter-attack, substitute Creaton was slipped through by Kennard and she slotted the ball calmly into the bottom-right corner.

We spoke to @LukeMallett97 after our heart breaking defeat to @NorwichCityWFC on our @FAWNL debut post match. pic.twitter.com/XG33AglYjL — AFC Sudbury Women (@AFCSudburyWomen) August 20, 2023

This sent the majority of the crowd into life at the MEL Group Stadium, which saw a record attendance for an AFC Sudbury Women’s game – 203 were in attendance.

Alas, all their hard work that led to the equaliser was undone by Symonds’ strike, which was effectively the last kick of the game.

In a speech to the crowd before kick-off, AFC Sudbury CEO, Patrick Bell said: “We are nearly ready to start this new season but before we do, I want to say congratulations to Spain.

“The Women’s World Cup has been a shiny example of what women’s football is now and what it will become in the future.

Full time. Heartbreak at the end of the match for the yellows. Despite a dominant performance and an incredible shift by every player means that we fall to defeat deep in stoppage time on our @FAWNL debut. Thank you to the RECORD 203 crowd today. — AFC Sudbury Women (@AFCSudburyWomen) August 20, 2023

“It is time to say hello to the FA national league, hello to our fans and hello to the future of women’s football.”

It was less of a ‘hello’ and more of a ‘bring it on’ to the FA Women's National League from AFC Sudbury.

Ultimately it was a defeat for the Yellows, but a performance that Luke and Stefan Mallett should be unbelievably proud of.

AFC Sudbury Women’s: Carter, Dodd (Harrison 75’), Provan, Bezant, McHale, Lambe, Kennard (Harms 84’), Frazzoni, Allen, Edwards (Creaton 65’), Jeffery.

Unused substitutes: Donley, Goodwin.

Norwich City Women’s: Quantrill, Parker, Flye, Todd (cpt), Daviss (Shaw 76’), Snelling (Cook 90’), Stanley (Tomlinson 65’), Knights (Lawrence 56’), Symonds, Harper (Larkins 46’), Strauss.