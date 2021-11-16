Striker Dan Gilchrist has completed a move from AFC Sudbury to higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

Sudbury announced over the weekend that the summer signing had been allowed to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

Gilchrist made a total of 13 appearances for the Yellows – scoring three goals – this term, but many of those came from the substitute's bench.

Dan Gilchrist has joined Brightlingsea from Sudbury. Picture: AFC Sudbury/Steve Screech

And now he will be hoping to land more minutes at Step 3 with Brightlingsea, who have put him straight into the squad for tonight's home Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division clash with Bowers & Pitsea.

Sudbury's joint manager Rick Andrews said: "He wants to play regular football. He is such a top lad so he has gone and we wish him all the best."

The former Stanway Rovers frontman is the first signing of new Brightlingsea manager Brett Munyard's tenure.

