Suffolk's only non-league side left in this season's Emirates FA Cup, AFC Sudbury, will have home advantage as they look to book their place in the first round proper.

The Yellows have a tough looking draw though in the fourth qualifying round with Vanarama National League South leaders Dartford set to travel over on Saturday, October 16 (3pm).

The Darts have won six and drawn one of their league matches so far this term, scoring 21 goals and conceding just four to hold a two point at the top of the table.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate after the final whistle of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Cheshunt Picture: Mecha Morton

They were 3-0 winners at fellow Kent side Maidstone United in the previous round at the weekend.

The draw was made live on TalkSport 2 this afternoon by former players Adam Virgo and Adrian Clarke, best known for representing Brighton and Arsenal, featured a north and south split before the competition goes national.

The Yellows, who are currently fourth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, saw off higher-league Cheshunt with a single goal at King's Marsh on Saturday to set up the tie.

Sudbury last appeared in the fourth qualifying round in 2006/07 when they went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Leatherhead, having earned their place with a 3-1 away win at Woodford United. In total this will be their fourth outing in the final stage before the first round proper.

The club's record run in the world's oldest and most famous domestic cup competition came in reaching the first round proper back in their second season in 2000/01, where they lost 6-1 at Darlington.

Winners of fourth round qualifying ties are set to receive £9,375 in prize round money, with the losers getting £3,125.

