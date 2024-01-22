AFC Sudbury staff and officials are celebrating the news that their academy graduate Josh Stokes has completed a transfer to Bristol City, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Ipswich Town’s Championship rivals.

The 19-year-old from Shotley, who spent three years with Sudbury after being released from Ipswich’s academy, was sold by the Yellows to Vanarama National League outfit Aldershot Town last June for an undisclosed fee after helping Rick Andrews’ side to promotion to Step 3.

After a fantastic first six months in the professional ranks, having scored 16 goals in 29 games including three in their run to the FA Cup third round, the attacking midfielder has commanded a club record fee for the Shots. The deal also sees him loaned back to them for the remainder of the season.

Josh Stokes returned to AFC Sudbury Academy on a visit from a break in his Aldershot Town duties earlier this season Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

While officially undisclosed, it has been reported by Bristol Live as being in the region of £250,000 before add-ons.

Bristol City, managed by former Ipswich Town academy coach Liam Manning, beat off competition for Stokes’ signature from Premier League Brentford and Championship rivals Coventry City, with Ipswich and Norwich City among the clubs to have scouted him, according to Bristol Live.

Craig Power, AFC Sudbury's head of academy, told Sudbury’s club website it was a well deserved move for a player who has kept his close tie with them since his departure.

Josh Stokes scored 16 goals for AFC Sudbury on the way to promotion as play-off winners in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division last season Picture: Neil Dady

“Josh has shown great commitment and ownership to develop his own game and this has been exemplified this season when he came back into the academy during the international break to work alongside some of our current crop of academy players,” he said.

“We look forward to watching Josh continue to grow with Bristol into the special player we all could clearly see he was."

Stokes, who scored in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers, told Bristol City’s website: “I’m delighted to sign for Bristol City, it’s a massive club with huge ambition.

“They’re a club that gives young players an opportunity and I’m looking forward to the next few years.”

📣 We've signed Josh Stokes from Aldershot!



The young midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half year deal and will return to the Shots on loan for the remainder of the season. — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 22, 2024

The Robins’ technical director Brian Tinnion added: “Josh is a fantastic talent who will only improve.

“We wish him all the best for the remainder of the season with Aldershot and look forward to seeing him in the summer.”

Stokes had signed an Aldershot Town shirt on his return to visit AFC Sudbury Academy which was auctioned off by the club with the winning bid coming from his former Yellows manager Rick Andrews, now joint manager at Stanway Rovers.