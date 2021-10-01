AFC Sudbury will be bidding to reach the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in 15 years when they host higher-league Cheshunt on Saturday (3pm).

The Yellows go into the contest having not been in midweek action after hosting Stowmarket Town postponed Wednesday's fixture due to fuel concerns for some of their players.

The Pitching In Isthmian League had responded to the problems caused by the national panic buying at filling stations by allowing clubs to postpone their upcoming midweek fixtures without penalty.

Jamie Shaw (right) is back available for Sudbury on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

But it was a situation joint manager Rick Andrews was happy to accept ahead of their big weekend.

“It does us a little favour as it gives us a rest ahead of the FA Cup,” he said.

Andrews had been delighted to see their strong start to their North Division campaign continue last Saturday with a 2-0 win at Romford, which saw Tom Maycock and Romario Dunne strike at the end of each half.

James Askew had to leave the pitch in the 26th minute at Romford on Saturday but is said to be fine to play in Saturday's cup tie Picture: Mecha Morton

It saw them go level on points with leaders Grays Athletic after six games.

Their attention is now back on the cup though, having booked their spot via a last-minute winner at Stowmarket Town in a replay 1-0 a week ago Tuesday. And Andrews is hoping his side can now go on to pull off a shock result against the Hertfordshire side who occupy a mid-table position in the Isthmian League Premier Division table.

"Of course at this stage all you are hoping for is the home draw and we've been fortunate enough to get that.

"It is a one-off game and anything can happen in those, so we're in with a chance.

AFC Sudbury beat Stowmarket Town 1-0 with a late winner in a replay in the last round Picture: Mecha Morton

"They are a step above us and are always a tough team to beat. Funnily enough, I went out to them 1-0 (away, 2019/20) with Stowmarket a few years ago.

"But it is one we will look forward to as we have nothing to lose.

"Hopefully we can get through another one as then we would be one game away from the first round proper, which would be phenomenal."

The Yellows last made it into the fourth qualifying round in 2006/07 when they won 3-1 away at Woodford United before exiting 2-1 at home to Leatherhead.

The club's record run in the world's oldest and most famous domestic cup competition was reaching the first round proper back in their second season in 2000/01, where they lost 6-1 at Darlington.

Experienced centre-back Jamie Shaw is back available for Cheshunt's visit while non-cup tied goalkeeper James Askew has recovered from the knock which saw him leave the pitch on Saturday.

"Jamie will be back. He had a slight groin injury for the last two weeks but it also coincided with a holiday," Andrews confirmed.

"James has done very well and it is great we have got two exceptional keepers.

"Alfie (Stronge) was at the game on Saturday but James started in goal as he had only just got back from holiday. As it happened James got a knock and he had to come on but he will be fine for this weekend."

He added: "That was our seventh clean sheet in eight games and that is down to the boys working so hard."

Meanwhile, Wednesday's postponed league match at Stowmarket Town has now been rearranged for Tuesday, November 2 (7.45pm).

