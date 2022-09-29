Rick Andrews is hoping his rested AFC Sudbury side can rise to the occasion in the Emirates FA Cup once again when they go to higher-league Coalville Town in the third qualifying round on Saturday (3pm).

Having reached the first round proper for the first time in 21 years last term, they stand just one win away from a potential plum tie against the Vanarama National League’s big boys and two from repeating the run.

Andrews’ Yellows head to north west Leicestershire off the back of not having a game since last Tuesday’s big 2-1 home replay win over St Albans City, due to being out of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate a Josh Stokes goal against St Albans City in the last round of the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

In contrast, third-placed Pitching In Southern League Premier Central outfit Coalville played Saturday, in a 3-2 come-from-behind home win against Hednesford Town, before travelling to AFC Rudsden & Diamonds on Tuesday where they won 7-0.

Andrews, who had gone to see The Ravens – who feature ex-Accrington Stanley forward Billy Kee – in action with his coaching staff at the weekend, said: “It’s going to be a tough match as they have been flying in their league but the boys have had 10 days’ rest which may be a good or bad thing.

“We will go there with confidence and try to perform like we did against St Albans and see where that takes us.”

Goalkeeper Josh Blunkell has had his loan from Wycombe Wanderers extended by another month Picture: Mecha Morton

With regular goalkeeper Alfie Stronge set to be sidelined for another 10-14 days with his leg injury before building up his fitness in the reserves, Josh Blunkell’s loan has been extended.

Their former academy goalkeeper had been brought back to the club on 28-day loan deal which was set to expire earlier this week, though another four weeks has now been agreed with Wycombe Wanderers.

“We thank Wycombe for that as the lad was keen to help us out so he is with us for at least another month,” said Andrews.

“It is not something we are going to rush Alfie back from.”

AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews (right) and assistant manager Dale Brooks (left) Picture: Mecha Morton

Just like in their other cup ties against higher-league opposition over the past year under his reign, the manager will be breaking Saturday’s game down into smaller blocks.

He said: “In the St Albans games we broke it down into certain periods and said this is where we want to be at certain stages and it worked well.”

Of their opponents, who have won six and drew one of their nine league games and beat Robbie Savage’s reformed Macclesfield side in the last round, he said: “They showed on Saturday they have that fighting spirit to come back when things aren’t going well.

“They have got a nice ground, it is very compact and they have got a good following that are very vocal.

“It is a good away day for our fans and we have a couple of coaches going which is great so hopefully they can make themselves heard too.”

The Yellows will be without central midfielder Ben Hunter at the Owen Street Sports Ground following his red card in last Tuesday’s replay.

Meanwhile, the side’s long wait for a league match, their last having come in a 2-2 draw at Bury Town on August 29, is set to go on with Heybridge Swifts now set for FA Trophy action on October 8. Should Sudbury progress through their FA Cup tie fourth round qualifying would take place on October 15.

* AFC Sudbury Women kick off their Vitality Women’s FA Cup campaign at Bungay Town on Sunday in second round qualifying (2pm).