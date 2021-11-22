Josh Blunkell is celebrating the news he has been included in the England Colleges FA Men's National Team squad for their 2021/22 season, SuffolkNews can reveal.

The AFC Sudbury Academy third-year student is one of three goalkeepers that have been named in Ian Barber's 24-strong squad ahead of next month's training camp and first fixtures at St George's Park.

Blunkell, who turned 18 in July and featured in AFC Sudbury's televised FA Cup tie with Colchester United earlier this month, had to come through a two stage trials process to earn his spot.

Josh Blunkell, in action for AFC Sudbury, has earned selection for the England Colleges Men's National Team Picture: Mecha Morton

The Halstead resident received the news at the weekend and will become AFC Sudbury Academy's third student to make a England Colleges squad.

AFC Sudbury Academy director Danny Laws said: “We are delighted, we have had Freddie King then Amber Provan last year and now we have our first goalkeeper.

“Obviously he has been riding the crest of a wave since being part of the FA Cup run and the televised tie with Colchester United and this is fantastic for the lad.”

He added: “We sent four girls and four boys and we only one made it all the way which shows how difficult it is.

“It also puts us at one a year as an academy.”

Blunkell first impressed selectors in last month's first stage at Oaklands College's St Albans Campus before shining once again in the final trial in Newcastle Under Lyme the weekend before last.

He said: "I played in two games and kept two clean sheets which was obviously good.

"I worked really hard to get picked and I it is a really proud thing for both my family and myself."

Blunkell has made three appearances for AFC Sudbury's senior team so far this season.

* See Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for further reaction.