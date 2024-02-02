AFC Sudbury have completed the signings of Jacob Pinnington and Josh Allen on loan from Premier League outfit Luton Town for the rest of the season.

The former, a 19-year-old full-back, joined the Hatters when he was 15 years old and captained his Under-18s side to the EFL Youth Alliance South East title and the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round.

Meanwhile, striker Allen joins the Yellows after he returned to Luton from a one-month loan spell at Hitchin Town.

The 20-year-old has also played for Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division side Cray Wanderers this season, where he made three appearances and scored once – on his debut in victory over Margate.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sudbury boss Marc Abbott said: “We are extremely pleased to have a couple of new signings to add to the squad we currently have. Two young professionals from Premier League Luton Town, Jacob Pinnington and Josh Allen.

“We are very grateful to Luton Town for allowing these lads the opportunity to gain senior minutes with us.

“They have been excellent in their communication and we are excited to have their players play for Sudbury.”

Abbott’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central outfit currently occupy the final relegation place in the table and are five points off guaranteed safety.

Tomorrow, they host promotion-chasing Mickleover at the MEL Group Stadium (3pm).