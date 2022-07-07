Despite his summer recruitment drive Rick Andrews believes the youth pathway into his AFC Sudbury first team has not been diluted and remains prominent in the club’s DNA.

Eight senior players have arrived at The MEL Group Stadium since the end of last season while three of the club’s most promising academy graduates have departed for pastures new.

Lewis O’Malley, who started last term as captain before it was handed over to Joe Grimwood at the turn of the year, Luke Hipkin and Ellis Girling all look set to be playing with their Suffolk divisional rivals in 2022/23.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews says good youngsters will still get a chance in his team Picture: Mecha Morton

O’Malley has signed with Bury Town and Hipkin with Stowmarket Town, while full-back Girling appeared as a surprise trialist for the latter at Newmarket Town on Saturday.

It comes as eight players, including three in their 30s, who all have plenty of experience behind them, have arrived to beef up the squad for an assault on the title and the automatic promotion spot.

But Andrews does not agree with anyone who says it all points to the club heading in a new direction from having its academy scholars at the heart of the first team.

Josh Stokes, celebrating a goal in the Suffolk Boys' U18s Midweek Cup Final against Ipswich Town U16s at Colchester United, remains an important part of Rick Andrew's first-team squad Picture: Mecha Morton

“I would disagree with that because two of the players that are with us are Josh Stokes and Josh Blunkell from last year. If there was no pathway they wouldn’t be with us now,” he said. “We have called back another academy player in Ben Hunter (signing from Leiston) who was at the club.

“I’ve been very clear from day one when I arrived at the club that I’m not adverse or scared to take a youngster on board if they show you the promise and are good enough.

“There has definitely been no change, it is just that if we want promotion we maybe need a few more experienced heads. But if there is a good player knocking on the door he will be welcomed with open arms.”

He added his management team, which has been shrunk by the departures of joint boss Angelo Harrop and first-team coach Liam Joyce to higher-league Braintree Town, have got their eyes fixed on introducing a quartet of promising scholars into the senior squad.

Academy graduate Josh Blunkell, pictured with manager Rick Andrews, signed a new deal with AFC Sudbury in February Picture: Steve Screech

“There are four youngsters in total from the academy we have identified that we would like to be involved with the squad this year so that gives us plenty of depth and will give them experience with lots of players that have won this league and the one above,” he said.

With Andrews currently away, the players returned to pre-season training last weekend under assistant manager Dale Brooks. The former Lowestoft Town manager and Falkirk assistant will have put them through three sessions before taking charge in the dugout for their first home friendly on Saturday, against equivalent level Harlow Town (3pm).

The backgrounds of their new signings, including former professional Lionel Ainsworth, seem to have demonstrated more pulling power in the transfer market than in recent years.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews was an adovcate of not using the profits of their FA Cup run for short-term gain on the first team Picture: Mecha Morton

And Andrews said it was always the plan to make a more concerted investment on the squad in his second season but also confirmed the promise chairman Andrew Long had made to SuffolkNews about not spending last season’s FA Cup run profits on signings had been kept to.

“Not a penny of the Colchester game has gone towards the squad whatsoever, that was something I was deeply clear on, that the club need to use that to strengthen their own financial position and make sure the club is still about,” said Andrews.

“The longevity of the club far outweighs one or two seasons so no, the FA Cup money hasn’t gone on that. Obviously people put two and two together and get five but there is nothing we can do to stop that.”

He added: “The club have shown their ambition. We knew what we were joining and what the stipulations were and restrictions there were in year one. But it was always promised that in year two, three, four and five they would look to push on. And the club have been good to their word and said this is what they want to do.”

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury Academy graduate and former first-team captain Tyler French this week completed a move from National League Wrexham to Scottish Championship new-boys Dundee.

It comes after fellow academy graduate Liam Bennett, at Cambridge United, signed a season-long loan deal with EFL League Two side Walsall last month.

AFC Sudbury are due to learn their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures next Thursday (July 14), with the season set to kick off on Saturday, August 13.