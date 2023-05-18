AFC Sudbury’s move out of the south east drawn Isthmian League into the predominantly Mildands-based Southern League following their promotion to Step 3 has been met with a fairly positive reaction from their manager and chairman.

Monday’s announcement of the FA’s National League System (NLS) club allocations for Steps 1-6, subject to FA Council ratification, means the Yellows and their supporters will have a raft of new clubs to travel to along the A14 corridor in 2023/24.

The Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central will see them journey as far away as Welsh border county Shropshire to take on AFC Telford in a 352 mile round trip. Mikleover, in Debryshire (314) and Stourbidge (328), Bromsgrove Sporting (310), Redditch United (306), Alvechurch (304) and Halesowen Town (302) in the West Midlands, are the other six of the seven 300-plus eye-watering travelling distances club officials, supporters and the players will be desperate to avoid midweek.

AFC Sudbury Rick Andrews (centre) is set to talk to his players about the league move and see if anyone does not want to come on the journey with them Picture: Mecha Morton

However, they also have the prospect of some attractive pay-day Suffolk derbies against the county’s other Step 3 clubs, Leiston and Needham Market, while Hitchin Town, St Ives Town and Royston Town are all under 60 miles (120 round trip) away.

The Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division was the other option the FA would have looked at for Sudbury, though that had the likes of Bognor Regis (288) in West Sussex and Margate (248) and Folkestone Invicta (244) in Kent in store for them.

Manager Rick Andrews said of their first relocation out of the Isthmian League since a two-year spell in the Southern League Division One Midlands from 2008/09: “I’m not surprised as geographically we just fall in that catchment area. We don’t fit into either, to be honest, so you’re in the laps of the gods.

AFC Sudbury fans are set to have some big distances to travel to watch their team in the Southern League Premier Division Central next season Picture: Mecha Morton

“Had we gone into the other league there was some hefty trips in there, dealing with the M25, the Dartford Tunnel and going into London. So I don’t think to be honest there’s much between the two.

“Obviously on the plus side the roads have been improved going that way to your Birmingham games with the Huntingdon bypass.

“But look, the higher you go the more traveling you do and it goes hand in hand, so we just have to get on with it.

“Look at Bishop’s Stortford, they’re now been pushed into the National League North which is a big shake-up for them.”

On the potential impact to his recruitment plans, of both keeping hold of existing players and making moves for idetified targets, he is far from fretting.

“Look, that all comes with the territory again and it’s not really where the club’s based, it’s where the players are based.

“If you have a few players in Essex, for argument’s sake, who live Brentwood way then a lot of the travelling in that other league is better for them.

“All you do is just switch around. Other clubs need them, and Leiston have been doing it for years.

“People keep focusing on the away games but half your games are at home and then you’ve got Needham and Leiston close by. I think there’s five or six teams within 60 miles.”

He added: “You’re always going to have a turnover of players but obviously we’d like to keep the nucleus of the squad together. We’ll see how that materialises in the coming weeks.”

George Cocklin is the first player to announce his departure from AFC Sudbury following their league switch Picture: Mecha Morton

Midfielder George Cocklin, who made 22 appearances in all competitions in their promotion-winning campaign, is the first to depart the current squad.

Chairman Andrew Long, who hails from Brimgham and still has family around that area, was one who was pleased to see the news of their league switch.

“Geographically it seems logical for us to be in the same league as Needham and Leiston,” he said.

“There are some who will think it’s better for us to go in the Isthmian Premier but although mileage-wise it’s undisputedly longer, around 20 miles a game from what I’ve seen, I think time-wise it might be better because of the traffic involved.”

He added: “We knew we were going to have longer distances, it comes with the territory. But if you want to progress you've got to accept that that comes with it.

“And on a personal note as someone coming from Birmingham, I think it’s great. It’s going home for me! My mother lives two-and-a-half miles from Redditch and about five miles from Bromsgrove, I could go through the list.

“I’m very happy as I can go and see my family on I don’t know how many weekends it is over the course of the season.

“But others may view it less favourably. Ultimately, it’s for the players to decide do they want to come on the journey with us or not?

“I don’t want anyone who comes with us reluctantly and then complains about it for the whole season. They’ve got to want to come with us for the right reasons.

“Leiston have managed it quite successfully, very successfully, and they’ve got further to go than we have. Every away game for Leiston is a hike.

“We've just got to make sure our squad understands what it is and is happy to come with us and see where we go.”

Ollie Brown (left) and Nnamdi Nwachuku with their trophies from the end of season awards night Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

* Meanwhile, the club held their first team end of season presentation night on Saturday with Andrews’ Manager’s Player of the Year going to 49-goal Nnamdi Nwachuku, who was also received the Golden Boot award. Right-back Ollie Brown was named Players’ Player of the Year with teenage talent Josh Stokes awarded the Supporters’ Player of the Year.