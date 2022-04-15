Their promotion dream is realistically over but Angelo Harrop says the AFC Sudbury management will be demanding the players pay back their fans in the Easter games.

The Yellows are 10th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, 11 points off the final play-off place with three matches now remaining.

But they go into Saturday’s home game with relegation-threatened Witham Town before a derby at Bury Town on Easter Monday (both 3pm) off the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win at top five hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree.

Josh Stokes scored in AFC Sudbury's impressive win at Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Richard Marsham

Having to borrow the Jammers’ away strip for the game, their three goals came within a punishing early 10-minute spell in the second half.

After youngster Josh Stokes had put them ahead in the 52nd minute, Marley Andrews helped himself to a four-minute brace (59’, 62’) before Alfie Stronge denied the hosts’ Shad Ngandu from the penalty spot.

“I thought we were more than deserved winners of the game,” said joint manager Harrop, “and it was obviously good for us to see us putting the chances away that we created, scoring three goals against one of the stronger teams in our league.”

AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop Picture: Mecha Morton

It ended the Jammers’ impressive seven game unbeaten run (five wins) while also seeing AFC get back to winning ways after a three defeats and one draw in their last four.

And Harrop will not expect their latest performance level to dip as they look to restore some pride in front of their home fans and then a big local derby gate at Ram Meadow.

“It is a game we believe we should win on Saturday,” he said.

“We are at home and I think our fans at home deserve a very, very good performance.

Bury Town were 3-0 up within 40 minutes on their New Year's Day trip to AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve been a team at the moment where we are beating the top-half teams and getting beat by teams we expect to win against.”

With the Yellows having lost New Year’s Day’s first instalment of the A134 derby against Bury – who now sit below them in 12th – to four first-half goals, ending 4-1, he said: It is a big, big game around this area and we need to make sure that we are ready and motivated for that specific game.

“The last game we played against them the game was pretty much wrapped up in 30 minutes and we won’t be letting that happen again. We will make sure the boys are ready and prepared for anything.”

Lewis O’Malley is a doubt for at least Saturday’s game after suffering an impact injury from a late tackle at Maldon, having replaced Jake Turner in the last 10 minute, despite it appeared goalkeeper Josh Blunkell had ended up coming on. Southend United youngster Cameron Forde-Brown, meanwhile, has been recovering from tonsillitis, Harrop confirmed.

Derbies loom for the Blues

Pride if not anything more meaningful in the table is at stake for Bury Town as they head into a pair of Suffolk derbies over the Easter weekend.

Tomorrow sees Ben Chenery’s 12th-placed Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side go to play-off chasing Felixstowe & Walton United before they host 10th-placed AFC Sudbury on Monday in their penultimate match (both 3pm).

They lost 3-1 at home to fellow mid-table side Tilbury last Saturday with the returning Olly Hughes having given them an early lead.