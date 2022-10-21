AFC Sudbury have pulled off a transfer coup with the addition of goalkeeper David Hughes – a key part of the Aveley side that won their division last season.

The 29-year-old joined the Millers in August 2018 but was announced as leaving the now Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division club a week ago. He made a joint top 13 appearances this season.

In his time at Parkside, Hughes made 139 appearances, keeping 41 clean sheets and even scoring one goal.

David Hughes has signed for AFC Sudbury following a successful spell with Aveley Picture: Steve Screech

He was Aveley's top appearance-marker last term, turning out 44 times as they went on to lift the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division and previously won promotion from the division with former club Harlow Town.

The goalkeeper's arrival comes following home-grown Josh Blunkell's return to Wycombe Wanderers following a loan spell which left just Alfie Stronge as a senior option in the position.

Manager Rick Andrews, who will have Hughes available for tomorrow's game at Basildon United (3pm), said: "I'm delighted to welcome David to the club, he won this league with Averley last season and brings with him a wealth of experience.

David Hughes is available for tomorrow's game at Basildon United Picture: Steve Screech

"There were several clubs trying to secure his services and I’m happy he saw the ambition of the club and was keen to be part of the journey."

Hughes also includes East Thurrock United, Enfield Town and Thurrock among his former clubs and won the Isthmian League's Golden Glove award on numerous occasions.