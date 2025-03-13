AFC Sudbury have parted company with manager Marc Abbott ‘via mutual agreement’ following a run of one win in their last 17 matches in all competitions that has left their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central status once again under serious threat.

The Arsenal academy coach, who completed his UEFA A Licence badge earlier this season, was rewarded with a two-year contract extension last May as part of a ‘three-year plan’ after pulling off what the club labelled ‘The Great Escape’ as his first season in charge saw them finish one point and one place (18th) above the relegation zone.

The former St Neots Town and Haverhill Rovers boss’ management was hailed by the club’s board as ‘inspirational’ as his side - who saw six points taken off them due to Nuneaton Borough’s withdrawal - became the first in the club’s history to earn a second season at Step 3. It came following what previous boss Rick Andrews said was a ‘40 per cent’ summer budget cut in the first team which, coupled with the move into the Midlands-based Southern League, saw all but a few members of the previous season’s promotion-winning team depart.

But with this year’s group having plummeted from seventh in mid-November to their current third-from-bottom 20th position in the four-team Premier Central relegation zone, the board have decided to turn to a caretaker for the remaining nine matches. The gap to safety is two places and three points.

The Yellows will embark on their longest trip of the season, to Shropshire-based title-Challengers AFC Telford United with head of football Danny Laws in interim charge off the back of three straight defeats and one win in their last 16 league matches.

Tuesday’s 3-0 Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final defeat to Leiston - who came from behind to nab a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 league success at Sudbury on Saturday - at Felixstowe & Walton United FC’s Martello Ground proved to be Abbott’s last match in charge.

Following keeping his players behind for an extended dressing room debrief, Abbott spoke to SuffolkNews about how his team had lost their identity but his belief he had got the players capable of digging them out of trouble.

A statement released by the club this evening read: “The board of directors at AFC Sudbury confirms that today Marc Abbott leaves the club via mutual agreement.

“Marc led the men’s first team to their best ever league finish last season and we thank him for all his efforts during his tenure. We wish him every success in his next venture.

“AFC Sudbury’s head of football, Danny Laws, will assume managerial responsibilities for the men’s first team in the interim period.”

It has been confirmed to SuffolkNews that ‘no one has been spoken to’ about becoming Abbott’s successor and it is not believed that will happen now until the current season has ended.

Former Needham Market boss Laws, who came to Sudbury to start up their now highly-successful academy, is no stranger to stepping in as a caretaker for the side, having done so on several previous occasions.