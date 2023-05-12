Dave Cannon will take his AFC Sudbury Reserves side into tonight’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final with Framlingham Town at Colchester United FC (7.30pm) with history firmly in their sights.

A victory for his academy boys in Suffolk FA’s oldest county cup competition, which dates back to 1885/86, would be a first for the club’s full-time education programme and make them the first reserves side to lift the trophy this century.

Liam Abraham’s Framlingham Town, who finished five places above them in third position in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table, are also looking to get their hands on it for the first time, having lost their sole appearance in the final in 1995/96 3-0 to Grundisburgh.

The AFC Sudbury Reserves squad who have won through to the Suffolk Senior Cup Final Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

But while Sudbury’s teenagers will go into the final as underdogs, having lost 4-0 in their away league fixture and drew the home one 2-2, their manager says they will not compromise with their brand of football in a bid to deliver another first for the successful academy.

“You win football matches or you don’t lose football matches by not conceding but we are going there to win a football match with an attacking possession-based game,” said Cannon.

“We’re not going to suddenly change our plan because we’re in a final. That is not something to fear, we will play our game and we will have done our homework and prepared our boys.

@SuffolkFA Senior Cup Final night as the Reserves take on @TheCastlemen at Colchester Utd tonight. 7:30pm KO



Come on you Yellows! See you there. Remember it's ticket only so be prepared. pic.twitter.com/Wz0ZL5UBBX — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) May 12, 2023

“They will know their jobs and if we execute the plan we will see where it takes us.”

The Sudbury side go into the final off the back of their most successful ever league campaign, having finished in eighth place with 54 points from their 36 matches.

In the club’s 10th season since entering its academy side in Step 6 football their previous highest league position came in 10th place in 2015/16 with 52 points from 36 matches.

But its the development of the boys at Sudbury and then beyond, not their success in cup competitions and in league positions which Cannon says is ultimately their yardstick to measure themselves and their players by.

On the potential to win the Senior Cup, he said: “I would be proud to achieve such an accolade but it’s more about the journey of those boys that are playing that I look at.

“After a weekend of Tyler French getting promoted to the Scottish Premier League and seeing Liam Bennett sitting on shoulders after staying in League One, even over to Callum Watson playing in Canada and Ollie Peters getting promoted and Baris (Altintop) and Kyran (Clements).

“It’s just where those boys are now and you then see them down the line and this is a big part of that journey.”

Cannon has the luxury of a full academy squad to choose from, bar Josh Stokes, with the third year inelligible due to playing in the Premier Cup for the first team.