Newly-promoted AFC Sudbury have appointed former Haverhill Rovers and St Neots Town boss Marc Abbott as their new manager.

The 37-year-old will juggle the role alongside his full-time job as Cambridge United’s elite scholarship manager who heads up the education programme for 16-19 year olds who have not yet won themselves professional contracts.

Although the Haverhill-based UEFA B licence holder, who is half-way through obtaining his A qualification, was a player-manager at Rovers on the occassions – ending his second spell in October, 2021 – he will be focusing solely on dugout duties in his latest role.

Marc Abbott, who has previousy managed Haverhill Rovers and St Neots Town, is the new AFC Sudbury manager Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Abbott succeeds Rick Andrews who walked out on the club following promotion to Step 3 of the non-league pyramid after it was revealed he would have to work with a budget that he claimed was ‘more than 40 per cent’ less than what he had last term.

The new incumbent comes with experience of managing in the same league and level the Yellows have been switched to, though he was unable to steer St Neots Town to safety in the Southern League Premier following budget cuts at the Cambridgeshire club.

His 10-month spell with The Saints ended in December 2019 with Abbott citing the need for a better work-life balance with a young family.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: “Firstly our thanks to everyone who applied for this exciting opportunity to lead our men’s first team into our three-year plan.

“We had an exceptional, and diverse, shortlist and a hard decision to make, but we are confident that Marc is the right manager at the right time.”

He added: “Marc’s experience with St Neots and his day job with Cambridge United are among numerous factors that we consider beneficial.

“Both help to shift our geographic scope towards the Southern Premier League’s region, thereby helping to address that aspect of the challenge we face.”

Danny Laws, the club’s head of football, said: “Our plan is underpinned by the club’s ability to attract the most ambitious senior players in the area to play at this high level, supported by the pipeline of homemade talent coming through our academy into adult football.

“Given Marc’s easy rapport with Craig Power and his academy colleagues, plus his network of players attracted to prove their ability to compete and win at Step Three, I can think of few managers better qualified.”

Abbott told the club’s website: “I am incredibly proud to be asked to join AFC Sudbury at this point in time when we have an exciting vision, realistic ambition and a solid plan to achieve it.

“I am looking forward to meeting all the volunteers and supporters at the heart of the club, and not least to my first pre-match interview with young Isaac who seems to epitomize the way that the club provides young talent with every opportunity to grow and shine.”