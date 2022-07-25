AFC Sudbury's academy graduate Josh Blunkell has earned himself a dream move into the professional ranks with third tier Wycombe Wanderers.

The England Colleges FA goalkeeper has impressed on trial with the Sky Bet League One club in the last couple of weeks, playing the last 29 minutes for Gareth Ainsworth's side in their friendly at Championship side Watford on Saturday.

The Halstead-based shot stopper had trials with Colchester United, Bournemouth and Leyton Orient since starring in Sudbury's FA Cup run last season but signed his first senior contract with the Suffolk club in February.

Josh Blunkell has completed a dream move from AFC Sudbury to Wycombe Wanderers Picture: Richard Marsham

It means Sudbury have acquired what is understood to be a small transfer fee, set to increase based on first-team appearances for the recently turned 19-year-old, whose deal was extended to include the upcoming season.

Speaking at the time of the youngster's first contract being revealed at the Yellows, former joint manager Angelo Harrop said: “He is one we really think a lot of and he’s a big prospect for us.

“The fans and a lot of clubs saw the games against Colchester and Dartford.

Josh Blunkell, pictured with AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews after signing his first senior contract at the Suffolk club in February Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

“You’ve got to remember the pressure that was on his shoulders and how he dealt with that.

“He has obviously had a trial at Colchester as a result and a few other pro clubs have been in touch with him.

“For him to be playing and pushing for a starting place at his age and having two clean sheets in the last two games shows how capable and talented he is.”

Blunkell, who also had a short loan spell at lower-league FC Clacton last season, ended up making 11 first-team appearances (eight league) for AFC Sudbury in 2021/22. His senior bow at the club came aged 17 on September 26, 2020, in the Buildbase FA Trophy First Qualifying Round tie at home to Barking, a match which the Yellows lost 2-1.

Josh Blunkell, pictured in the wake of the final whistle against higher-league Dartford, starred in AFC Sudbury's FA Cup run to the first round proper last season Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury's new head of football and former academy director Danny Laws expressed his delight for Blunkell and the further recognition it gives the club's programme.

"The biggest thing from my perspective is that Josh has been with us at the academy for four years," he said.

"He started at under-16s in the Eastern Junior Alliance section with the likes of Alfie Adams.

He made his senior debut for AFC Sudbury aged 17 in the Buildbase FA Trophy Picture: Mecha Morton

"He then had three years in our academy coming through the (Essex & Suffolk) Border League, the Thurlow Nunn (League) and obviously the Isthmian League and he's now go himself into professional football which is a great achievement."

With Tyler French, who recently signed for Dundee from Wrexham, and Liam Bennett, who has joined Walsall on a season-long loan from Cambridge United, having entered the club at the academy stage, Blunkell is the first to follow an all-through pathway into professional football.

"It shows that pathway works," said Laws. "He has been patient and improved, attending training every day applying himself.

"I am really pleased because he is one of those guys who does give back.

"He has trained our goalkeepers in the Eastern Junior Alliance this season.

"He also went along and warmed up Ryan Dunne in the (Suffolk Boys' U18 Midweek Cup) final against Ipswich Town that was the last game of our season.

"It is just brilliant for him and his family really and everyone involved here."