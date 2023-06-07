AFC Sudbury have cashed in on their teenage attacking talent Josh Stokes by selling the fans’ favourite to Vanarama National League outfit Aldershot Town for an undisclosed fee.

It comes after the newly-promoted south Suffolk club revealed yesterday the bombshell news that Rick Andrews had walked away from his managerial post, on the same day Somalian international Sak Hassan posted of his departure.

The sale of Supporters’ Player of the Season Stokes, who had just completed an additional third year in AFC Sudbury’s academy to continue his full-time training with studying for a personal trainer qualification, also includes a pre-season friendly with The Shots as part of the deal.

AFC Sudbury v Maldon & Tiptree. Joshua Stokes. Picture by Mark Westley

A statement posted on Sudbury’s website read: “AFC Sudbury has announced that academy student and men’s first team player Josh Stokes has signed as a professional footballer for Aldershot Town, whose men’s first team plays in the Vanarama National League. The sum has not been disclosed.”

Stokes follows in the footsteps of fellow academy players Tyler French (Bradford City), Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) and Josh Blunkell (Wycombe Wanderers) in entering the professional ranks directly from the King’s Marsh-based programme.

Danny Laws, AFC’s head of football, told the club’s website: “Josh is a shining example of exactly what our academy centre of excellence is designed to deliver.

✍️ 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 ✍️



We're delighted to confirm the signing of exciting young attacker Josh Stokes for an undisclosed fee!



Josh helped @afcsudbury to promotion with 16 goals last season and has signed a two-year deal 🤝



Welcome to the Shots, Josh!#TheShots❤️💙 — Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) June 7, 2023

“He joined us as a youngster having been let go by his previous club (Ipswich Town, aged 16) and has worked tirelessly with our coaches on his technique, our personal trainers, and physios to develop his physique, resilience and fitness, and with our teachers to graduate with better academic qualifications than expected.”

Stokes, who scored 16 goals from his 45 appearances in all competitions from mainly a wide right attacking role at the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division runner’s up and Play-Off winners, had spoke to the Free Press in January about how 2023 presented a make-or-break year for his professional dreams being rekindled.

Speaking to Sudbury’s website on the move back into the professional ranks, following his release from Ipswich Town aged 16, coming to fruition ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the Shotley-based player said: “I have dreamed of becoming a professional Footballer for as long as I can remember. Now that it has come true, I realise that the work really begins!

“I completely have AFC Sudbury to thank. Being at the academy and getting into the men’s first team here has been the best time of my life.

“Thank you so much to all the staff, the volunteers and the supporters who have made this my second home. I will never turn my back on this club and will do all I can to support it as my career develops.”

With Stokes the latest in a line of players to go promotion from King’s Marsh, academy manager Craig Power believes he is another the whole club can take great pride in helping develop.

“Josh is a great lad who has earned every opportunity given to him from coming on against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Youth Cup second round as a first-year scholar to then starting in two consecutive age group county finals as a first and second year academy student,” he said.

“Last year he worked extremely hard with our sports science department and credit must be given to Ben Tracey and Paige Fleming for his athletic development.

“His new situation is ideally suited to help him take what he has achieved here to continue to learn and grow as a player."