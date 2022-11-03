AFC Sudbury will go to Wroxham this weekend protecting the last unbeaten record in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division following Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 home win against Tilbury.

While leaders Lowestoft Town fell to a 3-1 defeat to a Hashtag United side who visit The MEL Group Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) Rick Andrews’ joint second-placed side recorded a seventh win from their nine games.

Harrison Chatting opened the scoring for the Yellows after 27 minutes with further strikes from Nnamdi Nwachuku and Lionel Ainsworth within seven minutes of the second half, wrapping up the points in the process.

Harrison Chatting sweeps home AFC Sudbury's opener in the 3-0 home win over Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

“It was important that we maintained the momentum that was created,” said manager Andrews, whose side are now five points adrift of Lowestoft with two games in hand.

“Tilbury have been on a bit of an indifferent run and sometimes those are the tricky ones that can catch you out.

“But I think once we took the lead in that game we weren’t going to lose and it was nice to keep our third clean sheet in our last four games and obviously we’ve scored a few goals as well.

Lionel Ainsworth was the scorer of AFC Sudbury's third goal in the 3-0 victory against Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

“It was job done with the home win and we still remain unbeaten.”

He added: “It’s early days but we’re nine games in where we want to be and without sounding too corny its one game at a time.”

It was a sixth straight game Nwachuku has scored in with the former Colchester United trainee, who was with Marlow last season, having already hit 18 in 17 matches.

Andrews said: “He’s playing in a good side that will create chances and he recognises that. He needs his team-mates around him.

Nnmadi Nwachuku scored his 18th goal of the season for AFC Sudbury in their 3-0 win against Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

“He’s enjoying it and I think he should have had one in the first half he missed a header but like all good strikers if he misses he just says give me the next one.”

With Alfie Stronge having been left on the bench since goalkeeper David Hughes’ arrival, Andrews revealed he is set to get some game-time back at his former club Woodbridge Town.

“Hopefully that will be done this week,” he said.

“It’s important he gets to play games to keep fit and we will have a 24-hour call back if needed.”

Sudbury head to 17th-placed Wroxham on Saturday (3pm) with Andrews far from expecting an easy ride as they look to keep their unbeaten run going.

He said: “They are obviously new to the league and I have come across them in my Stow days.

“I’m pretty sure they will want to get it down and play football like us so that will be a decent game.

“To be fair to them even though they are not where they would like to be when you look at their results they’ve often lost by the odd goal so they’re not an easy side.

“We’re not expecting to go there and turn them over, we’re going to have to go there and work our socks off and match them and hopefully our quality will come through.”

Hashtag, who are currently sitting seventh, then visit on Tuesday with Andrews hoping for his side to rise to the occasion under their floodlights once again.

“They lost to Felixstowe then they go and beat Lowestoft so it just goes to show what the league’s all about,” he said.

“But we tend to raise our games against teams at the higher end of the league so hopefully we can do that again like we did against Felixstowe.”

AFC have no injury concerns ahead of the pair of fixtures.