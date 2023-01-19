AFC Sudbury have signalled their intent to leave no stone unturned in their quest for the title and automatic promotion with experienced striker Tom Richardson on the verge of completing a move to join the Yellows.

SuffolkNews has learned the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders have held successful opening talks with the player who won their division’s Golden Boot last season and are set to formalise the deal at a meeting tonight.

The 29-year-old scored 29 goals in the regular campaign (eight penalties), as he skippered Brentwood Town to the play-off final.

Tom Richardson (right) scored both goals as Brentwood Town won 2-1 at Bury Town in April last year Picture: Mecha Morton

Richardson, who scored 37 in all competitions in a 2021/22 campaign that saw them miss out on promotion in a penalty shootout at Canvey Island, did hold talks with Sudbury in the summer but re-signed for Brentwood.

However, with the Blues finding themselves in mid-table he announced his departure on January 5 having scored five goals in 15 appearances, still topping the club’s scoring charts.

He has since made a couple of appearances for one of his former clubs, lower-league Romford, appearing in their Isuzu FA Vase last 32 tie 6-0 defeat at Jersey Bulls at the weekend.

Andrews is set to add him to a squad which includes 30-goal Nnmadi Nwachuku and Josh Mayhew, who took his tally to six in his last five games on Saturday with both goals in the 2-0 win at Witham Town.

“We tried to get Tom in the summer. We tried to get him for two seasons to be honest,” he revealed.

“We met up with him in the summer and he decided to stay at Brentwood which I fully understood as they just missed out on getting promotion.

“And out of the blue on Twitter we see he’s left Brentwood. I know they haven’t had the best of seasons so far, so we put a seven-dayer in for him.”

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews has been a long-term admirer of Tom Richardson Picture: Mark Westley

The transfer approach allowed them to negotiate the terms of the deal following the weekend’s action with initial talks going well ahead of tonight’s meeting.

“I spoke to him this week and we’re hopefully meeting up Thursday to finalise a deal for a successful conclusion for all parties,” Andrews said.

It would end the AFC boss’ pursuit of the player in an area of the pitch he feels will benefit from another option, despite having no shortage of goals in his side, who are four points clear.

He said: “Look, he won the Golden Boot last year and he’s a handful, he occupies defenders.

“If you give him chances he’ll put the ball away and when you’ve only got two recognised strikers in the squad at present, because obviously Romario (Dunne) has been out for as long as he has. Even now we don’t know how he is going to come back though hopefully he’ll come back where he left off.

“We need some options because it is unfair to expect the strikers to perform week in week out and carry us over the line.

“It just gives us better options formation-wise as well.”

Josh Mayhew runs away to celebrate after despatching a penalty to put AFC Sudbury 1-0 up at Witham Town Picture: Steve Screech

With Mayhew having taken his season tally to nine after his recent hot streak, having played second fiddle to Nwachuku who has just returned from a three-week trip to Nigeria, Andrews said: “I’m really pleased for Josh Mayhew because people were saying what are we going to do now Nnmadi’s not available and Josh has scored in every game since he’s been away and won us games.

“He’s answered any critics he may have had, it certainly wasn’t from us as a management team. We always knew what he could do."

Sudbury return to The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday on the back of an eight game winning streak with the visit of in-form mid-table Wroxham (3pm), unbeaten in their last eight (five wins).

They then head to Andrews’ former club Stowmarket Town, who are currently without a permanent manager, on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Of facing Wroxham, Andrews said: "They have obviously won their last four.

"We played them at their place and obviously had a good win (5-1, November 5) but they are definitely finding their feet and they've probably got a few players in with their connections with Norwich etcetera so we expect nothing but a tough game."

Nwachuku is back available following his return from Nigeria while captain Reece Harris (calf) is in line for a return. However, Lionel Ainsworth (thigh) is set to miss out.