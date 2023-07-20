AFC Sudbury have confirmed they have signed former St Neots Town versatile defender or midfielder Charlie Lewis following a trial period.

It makes the player who joined The Saints last summer from Histon, ahead of a campaign in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands which ultimately saw them relegated to Step 5 via an inter-step play-off defeat, Marc Abbott’s sixth summer signing.

The former Loughborough University student was described by St Neots as a full-back when he joined them but it is understood the right-sided player is also comfortable playing at centre-back and centre midfield.

Charlie Lewis has signed for AFC Sudbury following a successful trial period, having been playing for St Neots Town last season Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Like the first trialist to be revealed as being signed by the Yellows, in defender Dan Cousens yesterday, Lewis has been featuring in recent pre-season friendly matches as an unnamed player.

Abbott said: “Charlie is a very flexible player who can play in a number of positions which shows his experience in his game on and off the ball, meaning he will be an important member of the squad this season.

“Charlie was at St Neots Town last season where he played a high number of games in numerous positions.”

Lewis’ arrival takes the number of new signings to six, following on from:

*James Bradbrook GK (Stowmarket Town)

*Tom Dickens CB (Cheshunt)

*Joe Neal ST (St Albans)

*Joe Tarpey FB/CM (Camb UTD & St Neots on loan)

*Dan Cousens DRC (Ipswich Town Academy)

It comes after 16 players from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-off winning squad departed, along with manager Rick Andrews, due to a combination of budget cuts and a geographical league relocation to the Midlands-derived Southern League.

The new-look Yellows are back in action on Saturday with a friendly at Haringey Borough (3pm).

Meanwhile, next Thursday will see the club host a ‘Meet the Manager’ event at The MEL Group Stadium with a question and answer session with Abbott and captain Jake Turner while the evening, starting from 6pm will also include a chance for supporters to watch a training session and take pictures.