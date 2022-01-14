Rick Andrews is delighted to have added what he sees as a missing key ingredient to his AFC Sudbury squad in experienced defender Luke Wilson.

The centre-half joins from fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Tilbury, having been the player that the Suffolk club had been waiting to speak to this week.

Wilson was part of Coggeshall Town's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title-winning and promotion side in 2017/18 alongside Sudbury player Jamie Shaw.

Luke Wilson has signed for AFC Sudbury from divisional rivals Tilbury Picture: Steve Screech

The Sudbury bosses had been keen to add to their central defensive options with only Shaw and Joe Grimwood specialists in that area, though captain Lewis O'Malley has also been filling in there.

Joint manager Andrews, who will have the man who moved to Tilbury from Essex Senior League outfit Enfield in Ocotober available for selection for tomorrow's home game with bottom of the table Romford (3pm), said: "He has played at various levels throughout his career and he is a winner.

"We feel because we have got such a young squad we lack a voice on the pitch and he will certainly give us that, we certainly saw that when we played against him.

"Hopefully his experience will rub off on the rest of the squad and especially the younger ones and help us continue improving."

He added: "He is a no-nonsense old-school centre-half, about 6ft 2ins."

Wilson had made eight appearances for 14th-placed Tilbury this season, the last coming on November 27 in a 2-1 home defeat to Heybridge Swifts.

Sudbury go into tomorrow's game, which will be followed by the visit of Canvey Island on Tuesday (7.45pm), seventh in the table and one point off the top five with games in hand on most of their rivals.