The Emirates FA Cup love affair continued in stunning fashion for AFC Sudbury this evening as second-half goals from Sak Hassan and Josh Stokes sealed a memorable 2-1 home second round qualifying replay win over St Albans City.

The Suffolk side famously knocked out Vanarama National League South opponents Dartford at The MEL Group Stadium last season to set up a first round proper BBC televised tie with Colchester United.

And after coming so close in Hertfordshire on Saturday, being denied by a 91st minute strike in a 1-1 draw, they vanquished another of the Step 2 division's sides this evening with a display full of both guts and guile.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Josh Stokes' goal giving them a 2-0 lead over St Albans City Picture: Mecha Morton

It came despite having Ben Hunter sent off in the 67th minute for a wild challenge, by which time Hassan's 53rd minute strike had been added to by teenager Stokes who converted a rebounded effort on the hour mark.

Kyran Wiltshire struck back with a thunderbolt in the 73rd minute but Sudbury's defence, which had looked solid all night, held firm to set up a third qualifying round tie in Leicestershire against Step 3 Coalville Town on October 1.

Rick Andrews named an unchanged line-up from Saturday's 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire but made room for the returning Harrison Chatting on the bench as well as young striker Jamie Bennett.

Sak Hassan fires AFC Sudbury into the lead Picture: Mecha Morton

There was just the one change from St Albans Ian Allison, in his 300th game in charge of the club, with Munashe Sundire replacing Liam Sole.

An even start to the game saw both sides threaten with Zane Banton putting an early effort wide following a nice passage down the visitors' right-hand side while Josh Stokes drew a low save from Michael Johnson.

Up the other end Shaun Jeffers was gifted possession but planted his shot straight into the body of Josh Blunkell.

The visitors went on to get a couple of decent balls into the penalty area but neither Joe Neal nor Micheal Clark were able to get their headers on target.

Josh Stokes breaks free for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The best chance yet fell to Sudbury mid-way through the half with Stokes' low deep cross looking perfect for Nwachuku but the striker could only steer it wide of the left-hand post.

Five minutes later it was Nwachuku's pace to win the ball on the edge of the area that helped set up Hassan in the box but the Somalian international's shot was too weak.

The Yellows' good spell of pressure continued with both Hassan and Stokes seeing shots blocked in the area.

Nnamdi Nwachuku clashes with St Albans City goalkeeper Michael Johnson Picture: Mecha Morton

St Albans got back on the attack and Neal's cross found Jeffers but the number 9's header was too close to trouble Blunkell.

Sudbury continued to defend resolutely at the start of the second time and almost nicked a goal on the break when Nwachuku's electric pace came desperately close to beating Johnson to a long ball.

Lionel Ainsworth's vision helped to set up both AFC Sudbury goals Picture: Mecha Morton

But the goal the home fans craved arrived in the 53rd minute and it was a thing of beauty. Lionel Ainsworth drove inside before sending a lofted pass to the far side which Hassan took on his chest on the run to get into the area before finishing across goal into the top corner.

The Saints looked for a quickfire response but once again found too many committed defenders crowding them out.

Far from sitting back and protecting their lead though, Sudbury managed to double their advantage on the hour mark. Ainsworth picked out Nwachuku with a great crossfield ball and after his shot was spilled, Stokes was on hand to convert the loose ball.

Ben Hunter has his hands on his head a he is given a red card in the 67th minute Picture: Mecha Morton

Three minutes later St Albans' Banton saw a drilled effort come back off the underside of the crossbar with Harris managing to hook it off the line.

But Sudbury's cause was not helped in the 67th minute when they were reduced to 10 men as Ben Hunter's rash challenge in the left-back area drew a straight red card.

It took The Saints six minutes to halve the deficit with a 25-yard rocket from Wiltshire giving Blunkell little chance.

It looked like their was too be plenty of late chances as they hunted an equaliser but the Sudbury defended valiantly, winning nearly all the aerial balls into their box and continuing to look dangerous on the counter-attack.

AFC Sudbury supporters celebrate at the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

A late penalty shout was waved away by the referee and Sudbury saw out the five minutes of stoppage time to celebrate another famous FA Cup victory.

AFC Sudbury: Blunkell, Brown, Harris, Turner, Grimwood, Pollard, Ainsworth (Chatting 75'), Hunter, Nwachuku, Stokes, Hassan. Unused subs: Catley (gk), Mayhew, Cocklin, Shaw, Andrews, Bennett.

Booked: Hassan (43')

Sent off: Hunter (67')

St Albans City: M Johnson, Wiltshire, Adebiyi, Clark, Isaac (Morrall 71'), Jeffers, Banton, Sundire (Dawson 71'), Mukena, Moore (Sole 89'), Neal. Unused subs: Paul, L Johnson, Di Trolio, Marcimain (gk).

Booked: Clark (86').

Attendance: Unconfirmed.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Stokes. There were plenty of great performances but the teenager's quality shone as he caused The Saints' defence no end of trouble.