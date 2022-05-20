AFC Sudbury have pulled off a transfer coup with the addition of former Reading and Colchester United trainee striker Nnamdi Nwachuku – and revealed more new additions are set to be announced in the 'next few weeks'.

The 27-year-old has signed a deal to play for the Yellows off the back of scoring an impressive 23 goals in 37 appearances for fellow Step 4 side Marlow.

Nwachuku made his name in the local non-league scene by registering an incredible 101 goals in just 100 appearances for Coggeshall Town during their rise from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to Sudbury's current division, the Pitching In Isthmian League North.

Nnamdi Nwachuku has become AFC Sudbury's first signing of the close-season, following scoring 23 goals with Marlow in 2021/22 Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury) (56813338)

His tally included scoring 44 times from 34 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign before going on to record 38 in 47 as the Olly Murs-backed team were promoted as champions the following term, in 2017/18.

Nwachuku earned a move up to the National League South with Welling United in October 2019 but that proved an unsuccessful stay and he had a short spell with Marlow before signing for Cambridge City in January 2020.

The Covid abandonment of the non-league season soon after led to him ending up back at Marlow this term as the Buckinghamshire side finished seventh in the table, missing out on the Isthmian League South Central play-offs.

A statement club statement released on Sudbury's website said joint managers Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews believe their first close-season signing can address the lack of firepower which saw their play-off push end early.

In their first campaign with the club, the Yellows finished two places adrift of the final spot in seventh but nine points from Felixstowe & Walton United. Wideman Marley Andrews and striker Jake Clowsley, whose campaign was shortened by injury, ended up tied as Sudbury's joint top goalscorers in 2021/22 with seven each.

"AFC Sudbury are pleased to announce the signing of striker Nnamdi Nwachuku," the statement read.

"Nnamdi is the first of a handful of new signings that will be announced by the club in the following few weeks.

"Rick and Angelo have decided to act swiftly and decisively to address one of the main failings of the side last year and that is in the striking department.

"Injuries to our attacking assets during the 21/22 season saw a decimated front-line and hence the club have wasted no time in bringing in Nnamdi who scored 26 times for Marlow F.C last season.

"Both Rick and Angelo are delighted to have secured such a key asset for this coming season and can't wait to get cracking with him when the side return to pre-season training at the beginning of July."

He joins Sudbury having previously turned out for their local divisional rivals Bury Town in a short loan spell towards the end of the 2014/15 season while still on Colchester United's books.

After joining the Ram Meadow club in mid-March 2014 he played seven times, scoring three goals for Richard Wilkin's then Step 3 side, in the Isthmina League Premier Division.

Nwachuku also had a loan spell at fellow Suffolk side Leiston and played for Colchester's linked side Maldon & Tiptree during his time on the U's books.