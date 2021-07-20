Angelo Harrop has stressed that he and fellow joint boss Rick Andrews will not be rushed into bolstering their AFC Sudbury squad.

Incomings have been in relatively short supply since the duo were named as Mark Morsley’s successors last month, with the returning Jake Turner and defender George Keys the only additions.

Meanwhile, the club has lost the services of experienced pair Billy Holland and Joe Whight to divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United, while Ben Hunter, Tom Maycock and Emmanuel Machaya have also left.

Angelo Harrop (right) and Rick Andrews (left) are taking their time over making new signings. Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

However, there is no sense of panic within the Sudbury ranks, with Harrop revealing that more new signings are on the way after a thorough process of due diligence.

“We knew it was going to be a bit hectic early on and we’ve lost some key senior players,” said the former Stanway Rovers and Brightlingsea Regent boss.

“We’re not silly enough to not realise that these are big players who will need replacing.

“But we have taken our time because this is not a short term project we’ve taken on – we want to be at the club for a while.

“We could have probably signed 10 players already and made ourselves look exciting, but that’s not what it’s about.

“It has to be the right players that have good characters and importantly, players that improves us.

“We will hopefully have some news early next week when it comes to some more signings.”

In the meantime, Harrop has been impressed by the performance of the club’s youngsters so far in pre-season.

And he believes they will play a key role during the months to come.

“It’s the downfall of a lot of clubs that when they have some injuries things unravel, but we’ve got so many options,” he added.

“We probably have a good 30 or 40 players and that’s great to know as managers.

“A lot of the young lads have played in the friendlies and shown their quality. They’ll certainly get a chance to impress this season.”

