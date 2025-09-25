Work is taking place behind the scenes to bolster the AFC Sudbury squad before they next take to the field against rivals Bury Town in the FA Trophy early next month.

Following the conclusion of the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stratford Town, head coach Danny Laws revealed during an interview with the club’s media channels that he was keen to add to his attacking options.

And general manager Dave Hennessey is ‘hopeful’ that at least one new face will be in the building prior to Bury’s arrival at the Elite Travel Stadium on October 4.

AFC Sudbury are hoping to have at least one new signing over the line before they take on Bury Town Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re hopeful that something will be done before our next fixture against Bury,” he said.

“It’s not an exact science and these things are never as simple as you’d want them to be, but we’ve made some good progress.

“We’re always looking at positions all across the pitch but it’s no secret that our priority is to find someone that can score us some goals.

“But at the same time if a good footballer becomes available in a different part of the pitch, that is something we might look at as well.”

One player that the Yellows managed to tie down last week was Marcel Lewis.

The attacker, who had spells at Chelsea and Burnley as a youngster, has made a big impression since joining the club towards the end of last season.

There has been plenty of interest from elsewhere in his services, but Lewis has now put pen to paper on a contract which runs until the conclusion of this term.

“It’s massive for us to get Marcel to commit,” added Hennessey.

“There was a lot of interest in Marcel in the summer and that has continued since the start of the season.

“He’s got the ambition to play higher and we certainly wouldn’t stand in his way if that opportunity arose, but what this does is stop the noise and the approaches from other Step 3 clubs and it allows him to concentrate on his football.

“Marcel has had a really good start to the season, chipping in with goals and assists, and we’re delighted he’s committed his future to us.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to help him develop as a footballer.”

Lewis was heavily involved in the build up to Sudbury’s goal – scored by Liam Pearce – during Saturday’s clash against Stratford.

The point was not enough to lift Sudbury out of the Southern League Central Premier Division’s bottom four, but Hennessey believes that Laws’ side are not far away from stringing some positive results together.

“We’re not a million miles off where we want to be and being there or thereabouts,” he said.

“In the main we look solid defensively and we’re creating chances, it’s just about sticking the ball in the net and that’s the hardest part of football.

“Hopefully we can get someone in soon to help us with that.

“And from there we’ve got a good run of games in October and November, which gives us a chance to get some confidence and momentum going.”