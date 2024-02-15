Versatile attacker Afolabi Soyemi-OIolade is looking forward to showing the AFC Sudbury fans some ‘moments of magic' as he looks to play his part in their relegation escape act.

The 24-year-old’s signature was finally obtained last week with manager Marc Abbott having first witnessed his talents in a pre-season friendly for his emerging side at Haringey Borough back in July.

An offer to play professionally in Italy’s fourth tier, Serie D, for Sardinia-based Budoni soon whisked the dual British and Nigerian citizen away from their grasp though.

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade made his AFC Sudbury in a 2-2 draw at Stamford on Saturday Picture: Steve Screech

But after that spell did not work out as he hoped, having been credited with 10 appearances before returning to the UK in December, Abbott was finally able to get his man.

"He literally just remembered me from my attributes from Haringey and what I did in the game and wanted to bring me in,” said Soyemi-Ololade who began his senior career with Grays Athletic and had a spell with relegated Bedford Town in Sudbury’s division last season.

"It was an easy decision, it was the fact of feeling wanted, when you feel wanted you can produce your best.”

Afolabi Soyemi-Ololade fires in a shot for AFC Sudbury in his pre-season appearance at Haringey Borough Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

After two weeks training with the team while they waited for his international clearance to come through, he got 76 minutes under his belt in a left-sided midfield role in the dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford on Saturday.

The Yellows came back from 2-0 down at the play-off chasing side with Joe Neal’s 62nd minute penalty, for his 17th of the season, followed up nine minutes later by a sumptuous free kick into the top corner from captain Jake Turner.

However, it took a 94th minute penalty save from James Philp, standing in for the suspended James Bradbrook, to preserve a point that leaves them four from safety in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

And Soyemi-Ololade, whose list of former clubs includes the likes of Hashtag United, Leatherhead, Romford and Hayes & Yeading United, believes it can be a springboard for a positive run of results, starting at home to eighth-placed Halesowen Town on Saturday (3pm).

At 2-0 down, we looked out of the game, but when the ref pointed for a Sudbury pen, up-stepped @joeneal123, and there was only 1 result coming from it. pic.twitter.com/EaNRmnEmXU — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) February 10, 2024

"Firstly it was a great performance and result because we came from two down to draw 2-2,” he said.

“Most other teams are two down away to a team pushing for the play-offs and they've probably thrown the towel in and it could be three, four or five.

"We kept going and got a valuable point, especially at this time of the season with some good home games coming in the month of March.

Then, with confidence sky high, and a dangerous free kick being lined up @Jake_Turner1, we found ourselves level- spectacularly. pic.twitter.com/T33QnzQMXd — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) February 10, 2024

"On a personal note it was my first game in two months and I got a good 75 minutes and I did a lot of running but I did feel good physically, and I thought it was a good shift from each and every single player.

“It was a fully deserved point in my opinion and something we can build up on."

But having put a gritty display to earn the point, Soyemi-Ololade is hoping he can begin to show why Abbott described him as someone who can be ‘a match winner’.

"I'm being brought in at this stage of the year for the creative side of it and winning us games because of where we are in the table,” he said.

"Against Stamford that was more of a shift as we had to dig in and defend really well but hopefully on Saturday at home on the astro we're able to play our football and really get at Halesowen and I'm really able to contribute with a goal or assist or create something, those moments of magic."

He added: "I like to demand the ball and just make things happen.

"People would say it's a football arrogance, I have huge belief in what I can do with a football.

"I'm very hard-working, exciting, direct, powerful and a crowd pleaser, getting fans off their seats.”

AFC Sudbury have announced a number of offers to build their support for the remaining 13 matches, including free away coach travel.

Meanwhile, a second 3G artificial pitch at the club has gained planning approval.

The pitch will be built on the current grass practice pitch outside the main stadium and include community use as well as for the club’s academy.