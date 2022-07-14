Some things in life are just worth doing. And that is why Lionel Ainsworth, determined to put himself at the right club to experience promotion in his non-league playing swansong, decided to commit to comuting from east London to join AFC Sudbury.

Before dropping into non-league game with National League South Weymouth three years ago, he experienced that season-ending high with Hereford, Rotherham and Swansea City.

But it has been a so far frustrating journey outside of the Football League for the former England youth international.

Former professional promotion winner Lionel Ainsworth was sold by the ambition of AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Now 34, Ainsworth, who was part of the Motherwell side that denied Glasgow Rangers a place back in the Scottish Premiership in a 6-1 relegation/promotion play-off final in 2014/15, has made Sudbury his sixth stop in non-league.

But after seeing first hand the potential the club had when going up against them with Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Heybridge Swifts last season – where he was the 11th-placed outfit’s top goalscorer with 16 – he believes things are about to get much more exciting.

“I had an offer from where I was at and I was going to go back with a bit of a different role but football is football, you get a phone call and you just have to assess your options. For me it was the right one with the ambition of the club,” said the winger or forward who started his career at his hometown club Derby County.

Lionel Ainsworth battles for the ball in AFC Sudbury's opening friendly with Harlow Town on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

After getting his first minutes under his belt at King’s Marsh on Saturday, despite having to go off early after taking a knock, he elaborated on his decision to join Rick Andrews’ revolution as one of eight new signings.

“I think it’s the ambition of the club, right from the academy and all the way up to the first team with what they want to do,” he said.

“Over previous years I’ve looked back and it’s been a mid-table finish.

“We (Sudbury) had a good start last year, faltered a little bit (finishing 7th) but this year we’ve signed some experienced players and got a good mix of youth. And we’ve got the academy there if we need it which we can bring through, like we did today.

“We can now try and push on as well as bring players through with the experience here.”

With several years in a coaching company working in east London schools now behind him, the UEFA B licence holder is also someone that feels he can help to develop some young team-mates while still enjoying playing.

“Where I can help I will help,” he said. “But for now I’m still very much a player.

“However, if there is anywhere I need to help out I’m more than willing to offer my services.”

And the father of two under-5s does not think his location in Bow will be a problem, despite having to make the journey three times a week during this initial phase of pre-season.

“I’m east London way but it is for the love of football,” he said.

“There is a couple of teams over my way which will help but I don’t mind the drive up here, it’s just over an hour or so.”

Ainsworth is hopeful of being fit to play in tonight’s visit of Braintree Town, the National League South outfit now managed by last season’s joint Yellows boss Angelo Harrop.

His Iron side are set to feature their former academy captain Baris Altintop with the Sudbury-based defender having recently completed a move from relegated National League side King's Lynn Town.

Altintop – who had sealed a move into the professional ranks after impressing at Bury Town – had found his playing opportunities at The Linnets hampered by injury but enjoyed a loan spell at Leiston at the back end of last term.

Tuesday will then see Kevin Holock bring over his Needham Market side to King's Marsh (both 7.45pm).