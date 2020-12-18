Alex Albon has been replaced by Sergio Perez as part of the Red Bull Racing team for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Bures-raised Albon finished seventh in his full campaign as an F1 driver this year, racking up a total of 105 points.

However, Red Bull have now confirmed the former Nayland schoolboy's demotion to the reserve driver role, with Perez taking his seat to partner Max Verstappen.

Alex Albon has been demoted for the 2021 season. Picture: Dan Istitene

Team principal Christian Horner said: “Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.

“Alex is a valued member of the team and we thought long and hard about this decision.

"Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing."

