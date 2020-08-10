Former Suffolk schoolboy Alex Albon has had his say on the recent criticism of his performances for Red Bull Racing this season in the wake of coming fifth at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone yesterday.

The Bures-raised driver, who attended Littlegarth School in Nayland and Ipswich School, will head to Barcelona for the 2020 season's fifth round race next weekend still looking to secure his maiden Formula 1 podium.

Now in his second season, having started in 2019 with Red Bull's feeder team, then known as Toro Rosso before a mid-season elevation, the 24-year-old has drawn criticism for not being able to get close to his team-mate Max Verstappen's performances.

Alex Albon looks on from the grid prior to the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at SilverstonePicture: Bryn Lennon Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool (40167216)

But the British-born driver, who races under the Thai flag due to his mum's heritage, feels the negative judgements of his talent behind the wheel have been harsh.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following yesterday's race, which saw him impressively fight his way from ninth on the grid to a fifth-placed finish, he said: "I think a lot of the comments and everything has been a little unfair, we were fighting for the win in the first race and then fourth and fifth before having a tough first race at Silverstone.

He added: "It has been tricky. It is almost like the Sunday car feels better and we are trying to find out why that is.

Alex Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, England. Picture: Ben Stansall Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool (40167052)

"Today, and I am sure Max will back me up on this, was the best the car has probably felt all year."

It comes after Red Bull boss Christian Horner sprung to his driver's defence in the build-up to the British Grand Prix the previous weekend, which saw Albon finish 8th.

"I think there has been criticism of Alex, which in some ways has been unwarranted and unfair," he told Formula1.com.

"If you look back to the first race in Austria, through strategy he was in a position to arguably win that race and was taken out by Lewis Hamilton and he finished fourth in the next race and fifth in the next race.

Alex Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 09, 2020 in Northampton, EnglandPicture: Rudy Carezzevoli Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool (40167054)

"We know the car we have provided our drivers with this year isn’t optimised and it has had some difficult characteristics and for a driver that doesn’t have experience, he’s only just had over a year’s worth of Formula 1 experience, that’s a tough call.

"But the way he has handled the situation, the way he has handled the pressure has been impressive. And I think he just needs time and we’re doing our best to support him as much as we can and things like the experience of the race engineer he’s now working with will only compound that."

In a bid to help him improve his performances, Red Bull announced at the end of last month that Daniel Ricciardo's former race engineer Simon Rennie was returning to a trackside role to run Albon's car.

Horner said: "Simon has obviously been with the team for a long time and he was race engineer to both Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo through his entirety at Red Bull Racing.

"Simon left the pit wall, through his own choice, at the end of 2018 to take on a factory-based role and that’s what he’s been working at for the last couple of years.

"But with the issues that we currently have with the car and an inexperienced driver like Alex we felt that it was unfair on the race engineer who was working Alex, who was relatively inexperienced, to have that pressure.

"So we’ve brought Simon back into the front line for the rest of the season, and hopefully that experience, that knowledge while we aggressively develop this car will only help Alex, because you have to understand that every time he gets in the car it’s that little bit different and I think an experienced hand like Simon is definitely a positive for him."

His team-mate Verstappen may have taken the headlines by taking the team's first race victory at Silverstone since 2012, but Albon's performance in the 70th Anniversary GP impressed former world champion Jenson Button.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 he said his pace had been very good as had his ability to get through the traffic after a tricky grid position.

Albon overtook British driver Lando Norris round the outside of Copse on lap 29 of the 52 to move into 7th and used the same corner to execute two more passes, on Renault's Esteban Ocon and Racing Point's Lance Stroll, to end fifth.

It sees the former Suffolk schoolboy move up to sixth in the driver standings, and to within two points of Norris in fifth.

There will be no rest for Albon though, who is now set for two days working in Red Bull's simulator in preparation for the Spanish GP at the weekend.

Read more Motorsport