Alice Barlow has been celebrating writing a new chapter into the history books of Suffolk golf.

In recently successfully defending her Suffolk Matchplay title at Woodbridge Golf Club, Great Cornard’s Barlow has become the first Suffolk Ladies Golf player to win the county championship title on eight occasions.

The Suffolk Ladies’ Championship started with 36 holes of strokeplay, with the top eight qualifying for the Suffolk Matchplay across the weekend.

Alice Barlow came out on top at the recent event at Woodbridge Golf Club Picture: Jenny Barlow

And Barlow duly came out on top with rounds of 75 and 81 in very windy conditions.

She then used all of her experience to get the better of Mollie Newson 4&2 as the Matchplay got under way.

A slow start in the semi-final saw Barlow’s opponent Tina Jeary of Flempton Golf Club go 2up.

However, Barlow, who is currently attached to Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, produced several birdies throughout the remainder of the contest to eventually win through 3&1.

And she came out on top by the same scoreline in the final against 15-year-old Josie Knights of Ipswich Golf Club.

A birdie on the par 5 third hole put Barlow 1up and while her opponent provided a stern test, it was the experience that shone through once again.

Barlow’s historic haul of eight victories in the competition has come during the last 10 years.