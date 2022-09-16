AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews hopes the next time they face FA Cup opponents St Albans City it will be in the National League South.

The Suds travel to Hertfordshire for a second round qualifying clash tomorrow (3pm), looking for a repeat of last season’s shock win over Dartford which saw them reach the first-round proper for the first time in 20 years.

Andrews knows the odds are stacked against his side once again, but the Suffolk club are riding a wave of optimism and currently sit top of the early Pitching In Isthmian League North table.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate knocking out Dartford last season Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows boss was awarded the division’s manager of the month award for August and was decidedly bullish when asked for his vision for the club.

“We’re hoping to take AFC Sudbury to St Albans City’s level in the long term, 100 per cent. There’s no point being in it if you’re not ambitious,” said Andrews.

“I’ve never done anything where I don’t think I have a chance of winning something. The club has got great infrastructure in place and we’re adding to that this year.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews Picture: Mecha Morton

“There’ll be an announcement very shortly about some further stuff going on which is huge. It gives the club great stability.

“This season our target is definitely promotion. I think we’ve got a squad together that is capable of that. We’ve got players that have played higher than this level.

“If we can keep our squad together then I fancy our chances.”

As for their FA Cup chances, St Albans City are two tiers above the visitors and boast a historic cup run of their own last year.

Lewis O’Malley scores AFC Sudbury’s third goal against Dartford in the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

The Saints also welcomed the TV cameras when they reached the second round for the first time since 1996, taking on fellow Hertfordshire side Boreham Wood after beating eventual League Two champions Forest Green Rovers in the first round.

But after Sudbury’s heroics in last season’s fourth qualifying round, coming back from a goal down to knock out heavy favourites Dartford 3-1, Andrews knows what it takes to mastermind an upset.

“I think sometimes you take the FA Cup for granted in the sense that you don’t realise what you’ve achieved," added Andrews.

"Playing Colchester live on the telly was incredible. I really enjoyed that and that allowed us to have more funds.

“Did I want to draw St Albans City away from home? Not really. But hopefully we’ll come and give a good account of ourselves and on the day you just never know.

“It’s like when we played Dartford at home in the fourth qualifying round last year. They were flying in the National League South, top of the league, banging goals in and we set up a certain way and frustrated them.

“We could probably play them another 20 times and not win once, but everything aligned for whatever reason that day.”

Yellows produce late drama but exit FA Trophy in shootout

AFC Sudbury’s Isuzu FA Trophy campaign ended at the first hurdle on Tuesday in a penalty shootout at Ashford United which followed a six-goal thriller.

The first qualifying round tie in Kent was rearranged from Saturday after the FA opted to pause across the levels at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Sudbury’s equivalent-level hosts looked to be comfortably through in the rearranged game, leading 3-1 heading into stoppage-time, before the Yellows hit back with a pair of dramatic late strikes.

Sak Hassan scores a dramatic stoppage-time leveller for Sudbury at Ashford United on Tuesday Picture: Steve Screech

Rick Andrews’ side had fallen behind within two minutes at the Pitching In Isthmian League South East side, Stephen Okoh finishing low inside the penalty box.

But just past the half-hour mark the visitors levelled with striker Nnamdi Nwachuku firing a loose ball in the area through a crowd of players for his ninth goal of the season.

Ashford got themselves back in front in the 58th minute with Charlie Dickens planting home a free header from a free kick.

From there the hosts manage to eventually extend their lead with 11 minutes of normal time remaining with George Nikaj’s angled strike.

But a couple of minutes into stoppage time the Yellows halved the deficit with substitute Josh Stokes’ strike from the edge of the area finding the top corner.

And there was to be the most dramatic conclusion as, with what turned out to be the last passage of play in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Stokes played Sak Hassan into the area and the Somalian international beat the goalkeeper.

Despite his influence in the closing stages, it was third-year academy student Stokes who saw his spot-kick, Sudbury’s second, saved which ultimately proved decisive in a 5-4 win for Ashford.

Providing there is no replay following Saturday's FA Cup tie at St Albans City, Andrews’ side will return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action on Tuesday at home to Felixstowe & Walton United (7.45pm). Both sides occupy the current top two positions with three wins and a draw from their first four matches.