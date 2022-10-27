Rick Andrews believed his AFC Sudbury side’s display in Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Felixstowe & Walton United was their best of the season so far.

The Yellows shone under the lights at The MEL Group Stadium with a dominant display against one of their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion rivals but lacked a clinical edge from their bucketful of chances.

However, they eventually got their rewards with 67th minute substitute Nmandi Nwachuku – who had to be scratched off the starting line-up after arriving late at the ground – despatching a low cross in the 81st minute for his 17th goal of the season.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews was left delighted with his team's performance Picture: Mecha Morton

Andrews, who denied the pre-match rumours his marksman had driven to the opposition’s ground was to blame, was left delighted with the way his side played to move level with the second-placed side with two games in hand. They are eight points adrift of leaders Lowestoft Town, the only other side with an unbeaten record intact still, also having played two games less.

“I thought it was probably our best performance of the season, and they’re no mugs,” he said.

“While we said to the boys at half-time we probably should have been in the lead they definitely posed a threat going forward and carved us open a couple of times.

“We said concentration levels have got to be right up there and made sure they knew they had to go out second half and stamp their authority on the game as the first.

Second-half substitute Nnamdi Nwachuku scores the match-winning goal for AFC Sudbury to keep his hot streak in front of goal going Picture: Mecha Morton

“When Nnmadi put the one over the bar we thought, okay it’s not going to come, but it was very pleasing (it did) as they are a good side, they are second.

“I am pleased to get the win and I don’t think they can begrudge us that over the 90.”

It was a fifth straight game former Reading and Colchester United trainee Nwachuku had scored in with seven coming in that league and cup run alone for the summer signing from Marlow.

Saturday saw him also strike in the 81st minute to keep their unbeaten league start going in a 2-2 draw at lowly Basildon United after Josh Stokes’ first-half opener had been overturned by two goals in five second-half minutes.

Josh Mayhew was promoted from the bench after Nnmadi Nwachuku was unable to make it to the ground in time for kick-off Picture: Mecha Morton

Of Nwachuku having to come off the bench against Felixstowe, Andrews said: “The boy lives in Reading so it’ll be the M25 and we all know what the M25 can be like on certain days.

“Look, we’ve got a squad, Josh (Mayhew) came in and I thought he probably had one of his better games for us, he put himself about etcetera but Nnamdi is that little jack in the box, he knows where to be and he took his goal really well.”

Sudbury’s intense pressing had the Seasiders largely on the backfoot during a frantic first half on Tuesday with teenager Stokes enjoying plenty of joy down the right but unable to find a finish to match.

Josh Stokes caused lots of problems for the Felixstowe defence and drew praise from his manager Picture: Mecha Morton

Mayhew managed to close down former Yellows ‘keeper Callum Robinson’s clearance but could not make anything of the loose ball while the Felixstowe stopper fumbled a bouncing Lionel Ainsworth free kick round his post.

But he was largely untroubled until early in the second half when he rushed off his line to block a Harrison Chatting effort.

Despite AFC’s superiority, it took a good low save round his near post from home debutant David Hughes from Samuel Ford’s free kick to prevent the visitors from taking the lead in the 57th minute.

Up the other end the Yellows continued to ask questions with Robinson pushing away a low Stokes shot after a jinking run and Ainsworth put an effort just wide.

Andrews brought Nwachuku on in the 67th minute in a bid to deliver the breakthrough.

Ben Hunter battles for the ball with Felixstowe's Noel Aitkens Picture: Mecha Morton

But after Stokes presented him with a good opportunity on the penalty spot in the 77th minute he got too much lift on his shot.

The Seasiders were still posing a threat themselves and Charlie Warren saw an effort roll past the far post.

But Nwachuku delivered the moment of quality finishing the home fans craved nine minutes from time, sweeping home Reece Harris’ low pass from the centre of the area.

Felixstowe had no response and ended up with 10 men when substitute Zak Brown bounced the ball off Harris’ head in a crazy moment in front of the referee shortly before he blew the whistle.

Marley Andrews on the ball for AFC Sudbury after coming off the bench Picture: Mecha Morton

Although he was left frustrated in front of goal it was another eye-catching performance from the club's third-year academy student Stokes which left his manager delighted.

"Young Stokes is getting all the plaudits at the moment and rightly so," he said.

"He's had an excellent game and I thought it was a good battle between him and Stuart Ainsley as he is a very experienced player.

"It will do Josh good as he's not going to come up against players of that experience very often."

Andrews hopes to have midfielder Sak Hassan (ankle) back for the visit of 14-placed Tilbury on Saturday (3pm).