AFC Sudbury head into Saturday’s home Emirates FA Cup Second Round Qualifying tie with Stowmarket Town (3pm) looking to bounce back from a first competitive defeat under Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop’s reign.

The joint managers had overseen an opening run of five wins from six matches in all competitions since succeeding Mark Morsley following his resignation in the summer.

But off the back of Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Basildon United they fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Dereham Town on Tuesday.

AFC Sudbury joint manager Rick Andrews has been pleased with his side's start to the season Picture: Mecha Morton

They trailed 2-0 at half-time with Adam Hipperson’s penalty (35’) adding to Rhys Logan’s opener (31’), before Dunne added to his first goal for the club on Saturday by scoring at the start of the second half.

But the Norfolk visitors’ two-goal advantage was restored by Logan in the 55th minute before Jake Turner saw his 60th-minute penalty saved.

With three wins and a draw from their opening five Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches it still sees the Yellows in second position in the early table.

Summer signing Romario Dunne has scored in both of AFC Sudbury's last two matches Picture: Mecha Morton

And Andrews still saw plenty of positives in Tuesday's game as attention now turns to further progression in the FA Cup at his former club Stowmarket.

"I said to the boys afterwards that it sounds weird but I actually enjoyed the game more than the two previous ones as I thought we were at it," he said. "But we just came up against a solid team who have got good movement and were able to take their chances.

"I thought we had the better of the second half."

Both of the Yellows centre-halves, Jamie Shaw and Joe Grimwood, were withdrawn before the hour mark. But Andrews confirmed there is no major issues to worry about ahead of the weekend's cup tie.

"Grimwood should definitely be available as he was just feeling unwell," he said.

"Shawry tweaked his groin. Hopefully he will be okay for Saturday as it was more precautionary to take him off."

Despite being against the club he took from Step 6 to the bring of Step 4 football, with their promotion to Sudbury's division confirmed soon after he left, Andrews is not getting carried away with the significance of Saturday's match.

"It is game eight is what I would say," he said.

"I had a fantastic time at Stowmarket and everyone knows that I left for personal reasons and as I have kept in touch with the chairman and Muzzy (manager Paul Musgrove) and everyone there and I am chuffed to see them doing well.

"It is probably a win-win for situation for me on Saturday as neither of us are going to win the FA Cup. If we win it will bring some good money into the football club but if they win then I still have a club I like in the competition."

He added: "It will be a tough game and I know the boys inside and out as I signed most of them.

"Muzzy has obviously added three or four very good signings.

"Hopefully it will be a good one for both sets of supporters and hopefully we can get a gate worthy of the game."

Stowmarket have had an encouraging start to their first ever campaign at Step 4. They have won two – a 3-0 home success over Bury Town followed up on Tuesday with a 2-1 scoreline at Heybridge Swifts –and drawn two of their first five games to lie in eighth spot.

The two sides will be playing for the winning prize money of £3,375 as well as a place in Monday's third round qualifying draw.

Meanwhile, the pair's first league meeting, at the Old Gold & Blacks' Greens Meadow, has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, September 29 to avoid clashing with Ipswich Town's home game with Doncaster Rovers.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury

Read more: All the latest news from Stowmarket