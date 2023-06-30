AFC Sudbury have signed their third product of the Cambridge United academy this week.

Joe Tarpey, who was released by the U’s at the end of last season, has agreed to become the latest player to join new Yellows boss Marc Abbott’s squad at the MEL Group Stadium.

He joins fellow new faces Joe Neal and Tom Dickens, both of whom have also moved to Sudbury in recent days having rose through the ranks at the Abbey Stadium.

Joe Tarpey has agreed a move to AFC Sudbury: Picture Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Abbott told the Sudbury website: "Joe is a very consistent performer having been at Cambridge United since a very young age. He had an impressive pre-season with their first team last year, playing in a number of fixtures against Championship opposition.

“Joe can play as a full-back or central midfielder and he has the capabilities to perform to a high level in either position.

“He spent last season at St Neots Town (on loan) gaining valuable men’s experience which will stand him in good stead for the Step 3 challenge ahead.”

Sudbury kick off their pre-season friendly programme next weekend at home against Hashtag United.