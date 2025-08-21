Manager Gary Monti is confident that his Cornard United side are not too far away from turning narrow defeats into victories.

It was an extremely busy summer for Monti, who made a surprise return to the club following his departure in April.

Alongside his duties in the dugout, Monti is also currently serving as the club’s chairman, treasurer and secretary.

Gary Monti’s Cornard United will have home advantage in the FA Vase this weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

And while he has plenty on his hands off the pitch, so far Monti has watched on as the Ards have picked up one point from the first 12 on offer in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, as well as falling at the first hurdle in the FA Cup.

Scoring goals has not been the issue – they have fired in 11 in six outings so far. But it is at the other end of the pitch where the problems have been, with Monti’s men shipping 16 goals during that time.

However, having overseen promotion in 2023/24 and a positive return to the Premier Division prior to his exit last term, Monti believes that a change in fortunes is in the offing.

“We’re just losing by the odd goal, which is obviously frustrating,” he said. “We started in a similar way last season with people coming back in, others going on holidays and we’ve had some injuries as well. Once things settle down I’m sure we’ll be fine.

“It was definitely a full-on summer and maybe the squad is a bit short right now, but I think our starting line-up is as good as anything in the league.

“We did well last season and things tailed off, but before that we looked like we could push for the play-offs.

“If we can finish above where we did last season (12th), that would be a great season and I think with one or two more additions we can do that.”

On Saturday, Cornard will switch their focus to the FA Vase when they entertain lower-level May & Baker at Blackhouse Lane (3pm).

Monti added: “The Vase is always a competition that Step 5 and 6 clubs aspire to do well in.

“Obviously the final is at Wembley and we always want to do our best to have a good run in the competition.”

Defender Ryan Culleton is set to return from an injury lay-off to feature in this weekend’s first round qualifying tie, but Lewis Soraf and Jack Graham are both suspended.