Correy Davidson has announced his departure from AFC Sudbury.

The Irish attacker returned for a second spell at the MEL Group Stadium in early March from Vanarama National League South outfit Braintree Town, having first joined the Yellows as a 21-year-old in 2014.

His 11 appearances yielded a return of three goals, yet Davidson has now decided to move on.

Correy Davidson made 11 appearances during his second stint with AFC Sudbury. Picture: Steve Screech

Writing on Twitter, Davidson said: "It’s been a great last couple of months at @AFCSudbury. I’ve made some good friends and I wish them all the best in the future.

"There’s some great people down at the club and I wish them all the best too. I’ve decided to move on. Who knows where. Thank you! On to next season."

As well as Sudbury and Braintree, Davidson has played for a host of other clubs, including Heybridge Swifts, Grays Athletic and Bishop's Stortford.