Emmanuel Machaya has announced his departure from AFC Sudbury.

It is becoming somewhat of a period of transition for the Yellows, who have seen Billy Holland, Joe Whight and Tom Maycock all depart the club since Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop took joint charge last month.

And now Machaya has also headed for the exit door, having joined the club last October from higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

Emmanuel Machaya has decided to leave AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mark Westley

The former Bury Town attacker made just three appearances – scoring two goals – for AFC before Covid-19 halted the 2020/21 campaign.

He wrote on Twitter: "After an honest conversation with the new management and having both given it some time and thought, my brief spell @AFCSudbury has come to an end.

"Want to wish them all the best in the future! I’m sure we will cross paths yet again."

Meanwhile, Sudbury will continue their pre-season schedule tomorrow with the visit of Enfield FC (7.45pm).

