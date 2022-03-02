AFC Sudbury have pulled off a transfer coup with 28-year-old Irishman Correy Davidson making a switch from Braintree Town to return for a second spell at King's Marsh.

The predominantly left-sided attacking midfielder has made 23 appearances in The Irons' latest Vanarama National League South campaign, scoring twice, according to Transfermarkt's database.

He is no stranger to the Yellows or their division though, having played for them in the 2014/15 campaign and also turned out for their divisional rivals Maldon & Tiptree this term.

Correy Davidson signing for AFC Sudbury alongside joint managers Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) Picture: AFC Sudbury

Davidson starred with all three assists in his one game for the Jammers in their 3-0 home win over Hullbridge Sports on New Year's Day. He had been able to leave Ryan Maxwell's side with Braintree having had a game called off and Maldon & Tiptree struggling for available players.

With manager Wayne Brown having been in Covid isolation that day, his assistant Paul Abrahams had told the Braintree & Witham Times: “Correy came over and was excellent. We made a tactical change to 4-3-3 at half-time that we are more familiar with and bringing on a full-back and playing Correy further up and I thought that made an instant impact.

“Correy has got that calmness on the ball. He knows when to take that extra touch, when to drag an opponent out, when to slide a ball, so his decision making was really good.

Correy Davidson in action for AFC Sudbury in the 2014/15 campaign Picture: Mark Westley

“Correy makes things look easy and he makes things look plain and simple.”

Davidson previously signed for AFC as a 21-year-old on September 11, 2014 from Ards FC in the Northern Ireland Football League.

His background to then had included spells for Drogheda United, Bohemians and Carrick Rangers all Irish League sides and he had been part of the Irish Universities squad that played at the World Student Games in 2013.

He went on to make 23 appearances (20 starts), scoring seven goals before leaving that Christmas when he returned to Ireland.

He ended up signing for Grays Athletic in February 2015 and has also had spells with Kidderminster Harrieers, Heybridge Swifts, Ware, Waltham Forest, Bishop's Stortford, Coggeshall Town and Witham Town.

At the latter he went on to be named their top league goalscorer (12 from 33 appearances) in 2017/18 and was named Witham's Players' Players of the Season in the same campaign.

A statement on the AFC Sudbury website read: "AFC Sudbury are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Correy Davidson.

"The 28-year-old left sided midfielder is planned to play a key part in the shape of Sudbury as we go forward and just as with the signing of George Cocklin, is the benchmark of the quality of player required to take the first team to the next level.

"Correy has joined us from Braintree Town where he has featured regularly.

"Rick and Angelo are delighted to have secured Correy's signature and are looking forward to seeing him in Sudbury Yellow."

Davidson is in line to make his second debut for the club at Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Canvey Island on Saturday (3pm) before the home fans get to see him again next Tuesday when fifth-placed Brentwood Town visit in a rearranged match (7.45pm).

Sudbury are currently 11th in the table and seven points off Brentwood and the last play-off place having played a game more, following Saturday's goalless home draw with Hashtag United. It has now been more than six hours of football since Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop's side last scored a goal.