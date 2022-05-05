It was a dream weekend for Alice Barlow as the 23-year-old lifted her first senior national title with a four-shot success in the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship.

The Great Cornard resident, who honed her skills during a highly successful junior career at Newton Green Golf Club, had been left waiting for the first big one on the women’s circuit.

But after five years on and off and latterly Covid disrupted, her decision to go full-time as an amateur saw her winter training pay off at a damp Southerdown course.

Alice Barlow after winning the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play at Southerdown Picture: Contributed

“I think everything just clicked at this tournament,” said the former Thomas Gainsborough School pupil who now uses Bury St Edmunds GC as her home course.

“I knew that the game was there going into it but I hadn’t really got the results I wanted in the last three or four tournaments with a couple of tied sixth finishes.

“I think a top five would have probably have been a good start to the first Major of the year but after the first day I was just looking to win it then.”

A dream round on Friday saw the 2016 England Girls’ County Champion of Champions winner go round in a four-under-par 70 for a three-shot lead.

Alice Barlow on her way to winning the the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play at Southerdown Picture: Contributed

A 74 round on Saturday saw her go into the final day two ahead.

From there Barlow, who has won the Suffolk Women’s Championship for the past five editions, tried not to find out too much detail about how it was playing out.

“Dad was caddying for me and I just let him look at the boards and tell me if I needed to step on or ‘you’re fine, you’ve got a couple of shots’,” she said.

“I dropped a couple of shots on 10 and 11 after a couple of bad iron shots that got me in trouble (sharing the lead before regaining it on 13) and then he said to me: ‘It’s a bit close now so you need to get back into focus’ which we did.

“I played the last six holes really well and I think I was two under over the last six.

“I had some really outrageous up and downs for pars.”

The position had not been clear to even her father Mark as she teed off on the 18th, with one player ahead searching in the gorse to no avail.

But after her approach shot went into the bunker it became clear she had four shots in hand and she duly saw it out for par with a final round of 73.

Scotland’s Chloe Goaby and Australia’s Abbie Teasdale both finished four back on one-under-par.

Barlow will be looking to defend her county title at Rookery Park next weekend.