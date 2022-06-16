Great Cornard-based Liam Bennett has signed a season-long loan deal with EFL League Two side Walsall.

The full-back progressed through the academy at AFC Sudbury before earning himself a move to Cambridge United in 2020.

He caught the eye in 2021/22 during his 10 appearances for the League One U's – form that was recently recognised with a new two-year contract with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Liam Bennett will spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Walsall. Picture: Keith Heppell

And now the next stage in the 20-year-old's development will see him link up the Sadlers, who finished 16th in the fourth tier of English football last term.

Bennett told the Walsall website: "I am absolutely delighted. It is a really big opportunity for me to go and make lots of progression in the game and to see what I can do here and I just can’t wait to get started.

“I have had a few loans in the past and they give you opportunities to go and play and show what you can do.

“I like to express myself and that is what I want to do. I want to try and do all I can for this club and put myself in a good position for future years.

“I am a lad that is full of energy, I like to express myself, I like to get up and down the pitch creating chances but also make sure I am solid defensively.

“I really like to battle against players that are physically stronger, I really like a challenge.”

Meanwhile, Walsall boss Michael Flynn added: “Liam comes in to add competition to the squad.

“He’s played higher in League One. He’s honest, he’s up and down the pitch, has great energy and can play in a few positions. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

And from a Cambridge perspective, manager Mark Bonner said: “Liam has had an encouraging season with some excellent performances in the league and cup competitions. Coupled with games on loan and in our development team, he has been a regular part of first team training and his improvements have been clear to see.

“He is tenacious and has a focus that all the young players can learn from. His resilience and drive will accelerate his progress and his aim is to secure more senior appearances next season in order to continue working towards establishing himself in the first team. We are excited to see that progress in the years ahead.”