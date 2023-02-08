With less than 10 minutes to go against one of the division’s best sides and the scoreline locked at one goal apiece, a lot of wing-backs will opt to remain in shape, settle for what they have got and look to shut up shop.

But as he proved against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, Great Cornard's Liam Bennett is not like most wing-backs.

Determined to turn one point into three, the steely 21-year-old embarked on a trademark marauding run down the right flank and drilled in a dangerous cross that only just evaded substitute Shilow Tracey.

Liam Bennett was voted the Love Cambridge Player of the Month for January by supporters. Picture: Keith Heppell

It was a moment that provided the perfect insight into how the AFC Sudbury Academy graduate, who has quickly become a firm favourite among the Abbey Stadium faithful, approaches the game.

And while he only returned from a loan spell at Sky Bet League Two side Walsall on New Year’s Eve, a string of fearless performances has seen him voted the Love Cambridge Player of the Month for January by supporters.

“The way I’d describe myself is an all-action type of player. I want to be blocking a shot at one end or making a last-ditch tackle and then I want to be up the other end creating chances and scoring goals,” said Bennett, who went to Wells Hall Primary School.

The defender was one of the star performers during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Picture: Izzy Poles

“I want to be able to do a bit of everything. Every time I train, rather than just improve myself and what I can do in my position, I want to be beating strikers and shooting practices and I want to be the one that puts their body on the line to stop a goal.

“I always try to improve all aspects of my game to make myself a more rounded footballer, rather than just an all-rounded wing-back. I don’t just focus on my position, I want to keep on improving all aspects of my game so it makes me a better footballer.

“I don’t just want to be a better right-back or left-back or wing-back, I want to learn more about the all-round game because that allows me to slot into other positions as well if it’s ever needed.

“Attacking is something that I really enjoy and want to do. I have the energy to do it and that comes from all the fitness work I do.”

Liam Bennett helped Cambridge United to keep a clean sheet at Lincoln City on January 28. Picture: Ben Phillips

That desire to improve and inner self belief have proven to be vital commodities for Bennett on a route to United that has been littered with undulations.

Released by Colchester United in his teens due to concerns over a lack of height, Bennett regrouped as part of the productive academy set-up at non-league AFC Sudbury.

The Yellows, who reached the first round proper of the FA Cup last season, turned out to be the perfect setting. Aged just 16, Bennett became a regular fixture in the first team and it was not long until Football League clubs were beginning to take notice.

He said: “Sudbury were massive and the best thing for me. Once I got released by Colchester I was in a place where I was thinking ‘where do I go from here and how do I get back on the ladder to give myself a chance of getting back into the pro game?’

AFC Sudbury provided Liam Bennett with the platform to return to the professional game after being released by Colchester United. Picture: Clive Pearson

“I went to Sudbury and it couldn’t have worked out any better. To be able to play men’s football at 16 and to be in and around an environment that allowed me to train every day, I learned so much in such a short space of time.

“They let me play with so much freedom, which allowed me to express myself.

“The structure was there and the pathway was there to allow me to get straight back into the game as and when the opportunity came.

“I’d been playing well in the first team for Sudbury and there were a few clubs coming down to watch me and then Cambridge got in contact with the club and once that happened I went there on trial.”

The U’s coaching staff were impressed, but only enough to offer Bennett a move to partner club St Neots Town, with the deal including terms that allowed him to train with United’s first team each day.

It was a decision that required some consideration, but ultimately the youngster’s desire to get back into the professional ranks won through.

“There was some mixed emotions at the time about whether or not to take it up because St Neots were the same level as Sudbury,” he said

“I’d done so well there, felt comfortable and I did question why would I go further afield to go and play at the same level.

Mark Bonner put Liam Bennett straight into the starting line-up at Sheffield Wednesday after his return from Walsall on loan. Picture: Ben Phillips

“But at the same time to be in and around that environment at Cambridge, I knew if I could get there and train with the first-team players I backed myself to do well based on my self belief and ability.

“It meant that I was in their eye-line every single day and had a chance to prove to them that I’m good enough to have a pro contract.

“Football is all I’ve ever known and it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I’ve always had tunnel vision and belief that I’ll get there one way or another.

“It hasn’t really mattered what’s come my way. Obviously you get all these setbacks and challenges, but I kept bouncing back and I just love proving people wrong.

“I’ve committed so much to football that even when I play a game it’s just another game of football now, it’s what I am and what I’ve earned.”

Bennett eventually signed his first full United deal in the summer of 2021, yet rather than mark the start of an immediate bright new dawn, a frustrating period lied ahead.

Non-league clubs thought better of taking him on loan – again due to height concerns – before a brief stint at Hemel Hempstead Town proved unsuccessful.

However, the all important breakthrough came after Bennett was named in the United squad for the famous FA Cup giant-killing at Newcastle United, which eventually resulted in him making a total of seven senior appearances in the second half of 2021/22 to go alongside the three he made earlier in the campaign.

Liam Bennett was part of the Cambridge United squad that knocked Newcastle United out of the FA Cup last season. Picture: Simon Lankester

And it was those outings that provided the platform for an impressive stint at Walsall, one so good that it had United fans clamouring for the club to exercise the January recall option in the loan agreement.

“(Walsall’s interest) came up towards the back end of last season and I was keen to go. I wanted to go and prove myself,” he said.

“I needed an opportunity and once I get one I’ll always back myself to do well. I can’t speak highly enough about it. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“I had to move away from home and it’s a bit of a weird feeling when you go into something so uncertain, but like I always have done, I backed myself to do well.

“This was my chance to go and prove myself at a whole different level and to a different crowd of people.

“It was also about not only becoming a better player, but also a better person because I had to learn to cope with being away from home and all of those different factors, the travelling and things like that.

“When the season started I didn’t play in the first three games, but I was always thinking that I had to keep chipping away and when the chance comes, take it.

“I managed to do that and once I started in a cup game I managed to stay in the team for league matches and it went from there.

Liam Bennett impressed during his 10 appearances last term. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I got my first professional goal and I just felt that I was playing with so much confidence, improving week on week.

“I had so much support around me from their fans, the manager and the players. It was a really good fit.”

A combination of a mounting injury list and Bennett’s stock continuing to grow in the Midlands was something that boss Mark Bonner was unable to ignore.

He sanctioned an early return at the turn of the year and threw Bennett straight in at Hillsborough, where despite conceding a harshly awarded penalty and the 5-0 defeat, he acquitted himself well.

And having been a part of solid team displays in recent draws with Lincoln City and Ipswich, there is a growing belief that United can win their ongoing fight against relegation.

He said: “When Mark phoned me up and told me I was coming back, as much as it was a little disappointing to have to leave Walsall because it was going so well and they’d done a lot for me, I was so excited to prove myself in a higher league with the club I’m contracted to.

“It just felt like I was ready. I’d gone and got a good amount of appearances under my belt, done really well and learned a lot. Although my season was cut short at Walsall, the timing felt right.

“With the experience I got towards the back end of last year and the loan at Walsall, since I’ve come back I’ve felt comfortable, but also that I’ve still got so much more to give. I’m embracing each game as it comes.

“I go through clips regularly with Gary Waddock (assistant) and I’m always picking their brains to see what I can do to get better each game.

“It’s all building blocks. We’ve made additions to the squad and that’s freshened things up and it’s made more competition for places.

“Against Lincoln we were solid, we didn’t look like conceding a goal throughout the whole game. And then against Ipswich we conceded one, but that’s a moment of quality they’ve produced and we defended well in that one.

“That gives you the basis to build on. We’re focusing on being hard to beat and giving everything that we’ve got physically.

“Now it’s about those key margins in the final third and if we take our chances we’ll be fine.

“There’s definitely a confidence around the place at the moment that we’re getting better each week.”